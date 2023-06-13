Volunteen program applications now open
The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is offering an opportunity for teens age 13-15 to get involved in their community while receiving work experience and leadership training throughout the summer.
The Volunteen program is available for high school students between the ages of 13-15, and will provide them with on-the-job training this summer.
This training will enable teenagers to acquire new skills, learn responsibility, and gain volunteer hours which may help acquire scholarships and/or employment, according to Parks and Rec.
Those interested must submit a volunteer application and pass an oral interview.
To request an application or obtain additional information, contact Johanna Kinard at 805-875-8089, or email: j_kinard@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Kiwanis Club golf tournament July 14
Lompoc Parks and Rec will host the 18th annual golf tournament in coordination with the Kiwanis Club on Friday, July 14, at Mission Club Golf Course.
The deadline to register is Monday, July 10.
The tournament — which features lunch, dinner, hors d’oeuvres, awards, raffles, mulligans and golf — benefits youth recreation scholarships and other youth enrichment programs, according to event organizers.
Golf enthusiasts of varying skill levels are encouraged to include a group of friends for the contest's four-person scramble.
Check-in time is 11 a.m., with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Fees are $65 for Mission Club members; $125 per-person; $150 tee sponsors (includes tee sign); $600 business sponsors (includes tee sign and four golfers).
Registration can be done online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
This year’s tournament sponsor is Kingsway Financial Advisors, with additional sponsorship opportunities still available.
For more information, Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.
Lompoc Pops Orchestra season finale concert June 19
Lompoc Pops Orchestra is hosting its final concert of the season Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the best of Gershwin and highlighting the newly crowned 2023 Flower Festival queen and her court.
Former Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui will also make an appearance at the summer concert to perform the song "Girl From Ipanema" and "On My Own" from Les Misérables.
The program will feature violinist Brynn Albanese who will perform "Suite" from Schindler's List, "Wonderful World" presented by Pops President Ben Contreras, as well as selections from "Mamma Mia" "Wonder Woman" and "Flowers That Bloom" (from the Mikado).
Maestro Brian Alhadeff has also added to the program "Chariots of Fire" and "The Boston Pops Overture."
The event will be held at Lompoc's First United Methodist Church, located at 925 North F Street.
Concerts are free for children 12 and under, and full-time students are admitted for $5 with student ID at the door.
'Juneteenth' Community Market planned
Old Town Lompoc will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17 with an all-day Community Market featuring a day of live music, vendors, food, and free activities for kids.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be on the 100 block of South H Street.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
NatureTrack Film Festival submissions open
Film submissions are being accepted for the NatureTrack Film Festival through Friday, June 30.
The 3-day program themed "Igniting Passion for Nature Through Film" will include both feature-length and short films in a wide variety of genres and subjects including documentary, narrative, animation, experimental, conservation, outdoors adventure, student films, and more.
Film submissions can be made at Filmfreeway.com.
Though the annual event's roots are in Los Olivos, this year's event will debut at the Metropolitan Fairview Theatre in Goleta from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8.
A one-day film event, "Best of the Fest," will be held in Los Olivos the following weekend with further details to be announced.
For more information visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org or call 805-886-2047.
July 4th 'Family Fun Day' at Ryon Park
Lompoc's Fourth of July Patriotic Bike Ride will kick off at the Veterans Memorial Building at 11:30 a.m. and end at Ryon Park where Independence Day festivities will run through 4 p.m. July 4.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for Family Fun Day at the park that will feature live music by The Fossils, food trucks, face painting, an inflatable maze, a mechanical bull and more.
No Safe and Sane fireworks, vaping or alcohol permitted at the event.