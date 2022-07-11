Classes for adult tennis begin July 26
Lompoc Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for its first-ever adult tennis program that is set to begin Tuesday, July 26, and run through Thursday, Aug. 11.
Lessons will take place at the Ryon Park tennis courts from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 26.
The program is for ages 18 and older and is geared toward players interested in learning a new sport or improving their skills.
The registration fee is $50 for Lompoc Valley residents and $60 for nonresidents.
A second session of the class will be offered from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 16 through Sept. 1.
Registration for both programs is available online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
For additional information, call the Lompoc Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100, or stop by and register in person at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Chamber committee raising funds for sign restoration project
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee in partnership with local muralist Ann Thompson is seeking to raise $6,000 for the restoration of a Santa Rita Wine sign located at the southern entrance of Lompoc.
The sign's design celebrates the local wine industry and the city's connection to the Santa Rita Hills wine region that borders the valley.
Funds raised for the Gateway to the Santa Rita Wine Sign Restoration campaign will cover the cost of supplies, artist fees and future maintenance, as well as assist the volunteer-based EDC committee to achieve their goal to further beautify the city, a chamber spokeswoman said.
EDC committee members believe that city beautification is significant in helping to make Lompoc visually desirable, not only to community members but visitors, the spokeswoman said. She noted that beautification also brings uniqueness to "underperforming areas."
Once the mural project is completed, the committee will kick off another round of fundraising for a second restoration project — a sign at the defunct drive-in located at the north entrance of Lompoc.
To donate to the Santa Rita Wine sign project, checks annotated with “Santa Rita Wine Sign” can be made payable to: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Community Development Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 626, Lompoc, CA 93438.
Final screening for Movies in the Park set for July 23
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is offering Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park through July 23.
The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Movies are shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m.
The last show of the season will be "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on Saturday, July 23.
Families are invited to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, though some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
No vaping, smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted, and pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.