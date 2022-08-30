Parks and Recreation scholarship program available to residents
The city of Lompoc is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a Community Development Block Grant program.
The program is open to all ages.
A CDBG Human Services grant of $15,000 is available to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants.
Full scholarships are offered for a limited time and while funds last.
Those interested in applying to the program should fill out a one-page application and self-certify to a low-income status online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/participant.
Every 10th applicant will be contacted to submit verification of certification.
For more information on the program, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.
Public input sought on human services needed in community
The Lompoc Community Development Division invites residents to provide feedback regarding unmet human services needed in the community.
The one-question block grant survey will be available through Wednesday, Aug. 31, in English and Spanish, and should take a few minutes to complete, a city spokesperson said.
The survey is part of a citizen participation plan in which citizens and local nonprofit service agencies work in partnership with the city to identify human services needs for funding.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires cities to develop and implement community programming with feedback provided by residents.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to offer swim instructor training in September
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being held to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials, including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.