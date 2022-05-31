Lompoc accepting applications for summertime 'Volun-teen' program
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division has launched a summertime "Volun-teen" program for students from ages 13 to 15 who would like to get involved in the community and gain work experience and leadership training.
The program will offer participants hands-on training throughout the summer, as well as a chance to acquire new skills, learn responsibility and the opportunity to collect volunteer hours to potentially assist with acquiring scholarships and/or employment.
Those interested in taking part in the program must first submit a volunteer application and pass an oral interview.
To request an application or for further information, contact Johanna Kinard at 805-875-8089, or email at j_kinard@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Lompoc to present Movies in the Park summer programming
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division will present Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park starting June 24.
The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Three times this summer, movies will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m., for each showtime.
The first of the summer series is Disney’s "Encanto" on Friday, June 24; "Spiderman: No Way Home" on Saturday, July 9; and an event finale screening of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on Saturday, July 23.
Families are invited to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, though some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
No vaping, smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted, and pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc Concert Association season-closing performance slated for June 3
The Lompoc Concert Association will close out its 74th season with a live performance by acclaimed flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Goeckeritz, who has entertained audiences around the world and tours as principal flutist with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, will bring her rich signature sound to the First United Methodist Church, located at 925 N F St. in Lompoc.
Her concerts feature a blend of classic pieces and contemporary hits, along with piano accompaniment by award-winning composer, producer and songwriter Stephen Nelson.
Single tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
For more information, call 805-588-5971, email lompocconcertinfo@gmail.com, or visit LompocConcert.org
Registration open for new nurse graduate Open House at LVMC
Newly graduated nurses seeking employment are invited to apply for a special mentoring program offered by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The 12-month graduate residency program is designed for newly graduated registered nurses, particularly those interested in working in the perioperative services unit where outpatient and inpatient surgical patients are treated.
A free, informational luncheon and tour will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 at the Ocean’s Seven Café, located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave., inside the hospital.
Registrations for the cost-free luncheon can be made though the contact program facilitator and nurse educator Brianna Bonner at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.
Applicants may apply for the residency program online at lompocvmc.com under the "Careers" tab.
In addition to luncheon and a tour, attendees will be able to interview with administrators in nursing about potential job placements.
Hired candidates will begin an eight-week orientation/training with LVMC’s Medical-Surgical-Telemetry Department to build a basic nursing foundation. The initial training also includes two weeks of didactic classroom coursework.
Upon completion of the training, participants will spend time orienting in one of LVMC’s clinical departments, including critical care, surgery, emergency, and labor and delivery.
During the program, each candidate will gain certifications in advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, National Institute stroke scale and neonatal resuscitation.