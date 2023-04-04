Registration open for mother/son luau

Registration is open for the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Mother Son Luau, slated for Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave.

The dance event is geared toward boys 3 to 18 years of age, and a woman in their life (mom, aunt, grandma or other special person), offering moms an opportunity to spend a night of dancing and fun with "their little man."

