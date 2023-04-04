Registration open for mother/son luau
Registration is open for the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Mother Son Luau, slated for Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave.
The dance event is geared toward boys 3 to 18 years of age, and a woman in their life (mom, aunt, grandma or other special person), offering moms an opportunity to spend a night of dancing and fun with "their little man."
Participants are invited to attend one of two nights — Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Due to the popularity of the program, the dance requires pre-registration.
Tickets are $30 per pair, with additional children costing $15 each, and may be purchased online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. Ticket prices include refreshments and leis for the pair.
Novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by Maria Vega Photography will be available beginning at 5 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets offline contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100, or stop by at 125 W. Walnut Ave., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lompoc to resume disconnections for delinquent utilities
The City of Lompoc is reminding utility customers that utility disconnections for nonpayment have resumed as of April 1, ending the waiver of account delinquency fees adopted during the pandemic.
Officials are advising customers with past due amounts pay in person at Lompoc City Hall or by phone during business hours to prevent utility disconnection.
City Hall treasury is located at 100 Civic Center Plaza, and can also be reached at 805-736-1261.
Utility bill payment assistance plans remain available, they noted.
Information on utility bill assistance programs is available at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/conservation.
Customers are being advised that payments made in the dropbox outside Lompoc City Hall or made online may take up to two business days to process, and payments made via a third party such as with a bank online can take up to 10 business days for the city to process.
If payment is being made via other methods, including online via the City of Lompoc payment portal, payment should be made at least two weeks before the deadline to allow payment to be received and processed.
Early payment will prevent utility disconnection, officials noted.
Free Jr. Giants summer baseball program
Lompoc Parks & Rec will open up registration for its Jr. Giants summer baseball program to boys and girls age 5 to 13.
The non-competitive baseball program, sponsored by San Francisco Giants Community Fund, is free and open to the public.
Kids will learn about baseball, principles of leadership, teamwork, integrity and confidence.
The summer league, which begins mid-June, includes a reading program with incentives for all participants.
Volunteers are also being sought for coaching in order to sustain the program.
Registration begins Monday, April 3 and can be completed online at gojrgiants.org
For more information on registration or volunteering, contact Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to offer swim instructor training
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The deadline to register is April 12.
The classes, which are to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.