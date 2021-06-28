Registration open for Lompoc track and field clinic
Youth from age 8 to 17 are invited to learn new track and field skills from Coach Jacob Brown of the Central Coast All-Stars Track Club.
Brown will lead a track and field clinic at the Lompoc High School Track from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, starting June 28 and running through July 14.
The clinic welcomes both beginner and experienced athletes to the six-session summer clinic.
The cost is $75 per person and can be paid online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
To register in person or for additional information, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100, or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
City's 2020 Water Quality Report now available for review
The city's tap water again has met all drinking water health standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the state of California, officials recently announced.
Despite a challenging year defined by COVID-19, the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant continued to provide high-quality water service and maintained full staffing for treatment, maintenance and distribution, officials said.
To view the 2020 Water Quality Report, visit the city's website where the report is available in both English and Spanish: www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/water
In addition, printed versions of the 2020 Water Quality Report are available at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant, the Lompoc Library, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center and the Aquatics Center.
Those who would like a copy of the report mailed to their home or business, or have questions about the report, may call the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant at 805-736-1617.
Lompoc hosts free Movies in the Park event July 3
Lompoc Parks & Recreation will screen Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" on July 3 when it hosts Movies in the Park at Ryon Memorial Park.
The event is free of charge and open to the public.
The movie will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of the park starting at dusk, approximately 8 p.m.
Families are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, a Parks & Recreation spokesperson said. Movie snacks also will be available for purchase at the event.
No smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted at any time, a city spokesperson said.
Additionally, the Lompoc Parks & Recreation asks that pets remain at home to ensure the safety of attendees.
Presale tickets to the Fourth of July Spectacular event will be sold at the Movies in the Park event.
For more information about Movies in the Park, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc City Council approves 2021-23 city budget
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 15 meeting to approve the budget for the 2021-23 budget cycle.
Council goals set for fiscal years 2021-23 are as follows:
• Ensure a safe and supportive city though fully staffed and equipped public safety departments;
• Determine a sustainable financial plan;
• Implement a community development program that improves opportunities for growth of our residents and businesses; and
• Provide support and partnerships that empower community members and volunteers’ ability to improve Lompoc.
The budget is available for review at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/.../manag.../finance/-folder-37.
City staff is set to return with a budget review for the City Council on Feb. 1, 2022.
Christian Men's Ministry sponsoring annual summer basketball camp
The Lompoc Valley Christian Men's Ministry will sponsor its 19th annual Ultimate 3-Pointer summer basketball camp from July 5 to 8 at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene gymnasium, located at 500 E. North Ave.
The sports camp is geared for youth from grades 3 through 9. Registration is $75 per child.
Awards and prizes will be given out during the program.
For more information or to register, contact Myron Swain at 736-6351 or Stan Chang at 737-4433.