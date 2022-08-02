Lompoc Police cruise and car show slated for Aug. 5, 6

The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise will make its return from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, during Public Safety Night — the second-to-last Old Town Market celebration of the summer. 

Starting at the Civic Center Plaza on C Street, a parade of motorcycles, cars and trucks, and bikes will cruise back and forth down stretches of Ocean Avenue.

