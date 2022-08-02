Lompoc Police cruise and car show slated for Aug. 5, 6
The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise will make its return from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, during Public Safety Night — the second-to-last Old Town Market celebration of the summer.
Starting at the Civic Center Plaza on C Street, a parade of motorcycles, cars and trucks, and bikes will cruise back and forth down stretches of Ocean Avenue.
The following day on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., locals can get a close-up view of a wide range of unusual — and, in some cases, unique — vehicles as part of the annual car show at Ryon Park.
A Best in Show winner will be named and featured on the event poster and T-shirts for the 2023 version.
This year's T-shirts feature 2019 Best in Show trophy winner Drew Martin’s monster IHC pickup truck. T-shirts can be purchased for $18.
The Lompoc Police Car Show is hosted by the Lompoc Police Foundation and the Lompoc Police Officers Association.
Proceeds will assist the Lompoc Police Department to promote and fund programs that are not fully paid for by the city's General Fund, according to organizers.
To register for the car show, visit lompocpolicefoundation.org/event-registration/.
Old Town Market continues through Aug. 12
Old Town Market will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 12 in the 100 block of South H Street. Dates and themes are as follows:
Aug. 5: Public Safety Night, featuring Lompoc Police Department's car cruise
Aug. 12: Healthy Lompoc Night
The summer program is sponsored by Exxon Mobile.
PCPA to debut 'Into the Woods' at Solvang Festival Theater Aug. 11
The PCPA production of "Into the Woods" will debut under the stars at the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The musical production that runs through Sunday, Sept. 4, will bring together a cast of everyone’s favorite storybook characters for "a fractured fairytale like you’ve never seen."
When the Baker and his wife learn that a witch’s curse left them childless, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell. Their paths cross with Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Even a big bad wolf, Little Red Cap and Rapunzel enter the storyline.
As the story goes, wishes are granted, but the consequences follow closely behind.
Tickets range from $43.50 to $62, based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. To purchase, contact the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.
Tickets for the opening night reception are $100 and include a premium seat, preshow charcuterie box and intermission hospitality. For each of the tickets sold, $35 will be donated to PCPA’s scholarship to support acting and technical theater students.
Performances are subject to change.
The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the website as performance dates near.
Chamber committee raising funds for sign restoration project
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee in partnership with local muralist Ann Thompson is seeking to raise $6,000 for the restoration of a Santa Rita Wine sign located at the southern entrance of Lompoc.
The sign's design celebrates the local wine industry and the city's connection to the Santa Rita Hills wine region that borders the valley.
Funds raised for the Gateway to the Santa Rita Wine Sign Restoration campaign will cover the cost of supplies, artist fees and future maintenance, as well as assist the volunteer-based EDC committee to achieve their goal to further beautify the city, a chamber spokeswoman said.
EDC committee members believe that city beautification is significant in helping to make Lompoc visually desirable, not only to community members but visitors, the spokeswoman said. She noted that beautification also brings uniqueness to "underperforming areas."
Once the mural project is completed, the committee will kick off another round of fundraising for a second restoration project — a sign at the defunct drive-in located at the north entrance of Lompoc.
To donate to the Santa Rita Wine sign project, checks annotated with “Santa Rita Wine Sign” can be made payable to: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Community Development Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 626, Lompoc, CA 93438.