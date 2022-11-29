Lompoc Pops Orchestra Christmas concert slated for Dec. 4
The 60-piece Lompoc Pops Orchestra presents the "Home For The Holidays" Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F. Street.
The production, which is for children of all ages, will be led by Maestro Brian Alhadeff, who organizers say has secured three "very special guests direct from the North Pole:" Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus and the mischievous Grinch, who will be hunting down kids in the audience during the orchestra's rendition of "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch!"
Some sing-a-long holiday favorites to be performed include "Sleigh Ride," "Let It Snow," and "One Small Child."
The program also includes a presentation by local songstress Sarah Raines, and a first-time POPS performance of "The Nutcracker Suite."
General admission is $25, and $5 for full-time students of all ages with student ID shown at the door.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Tickets may be reserved by calling Evelyn Baxter at 805-733-1796.
Savie Health to host holiday luncheon Nov. 30
Savie Health free clinic in Lompoc, a new clinic benefiting individuals without health insurance, will be hosting its inaugural Holiday Hope Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 N. H St., in Lompoc.
The event will take place from 12 to 1:30 p.m., and an RSVP is required to attend.
The luncheon will feature a Mexican buffet and giveaways helping to raise funds for the clinic to expand its reach and services offered to the community.
The event is free to attend, but a request to donate will be made, during which guests may choose to contribute, an event spokeswoman said.
Savie Health free clinic founder and LVMC medical director Dr. Ahmad Nooristani will speak about his vision in opening the health clinic, and present to guests "Five Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Well-Being."
For more information about sponsoring the event, becoming a table captain, or attending the event, contact Savie Health’s Executive Director Eryn Shugart at eryn.shugart@saviehealth.org
Raffle tickets on sale for Library Christmas tree fundraiser
Christmas trees now are on display at the Lompoc libraries until Dec. 17.
The majority of trees up for raffle are on display at the Lompoc Library, and two others at the Village Library.
A drawing for winners of each tree raffle will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Village Library, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lompoc Library.
Raffle tickets are on sale for $1 each, or six for $5.
Money raised goes to support the local libraries.
Local author Anita Dwyer to hold book signing at Chapter 2 Book Store
Lompoc resident Anita Dwyer, a 96-year-old author and artist, will hold a book signing event Saturday, Dec. 3 at Chapter 2 Book Store, 1037 N. H Street, Unit Q, in Lompoc.
The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and attendees will have a chance to win door prizes.
Dwyer's collection includes children's books, "George the Giraffe," "Elle the African Elephant," and "Spaceship Brings Peace to Our Universe."
Books will be priced from $3 to $10.
LUSD school of choice enrollment open until Jan. 15
Parents of students interested in attending a school other than their school of residence during the 2023-24 academic year may submit an application to the Lompoc Unified district office by Jan. 15.
An application must be completed even if one's child has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school, district officials said, noting that although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval and approval is pending available space.
Transportation will not be provided by the school district in the instance the application is approved.
The district office is located at 1301 N A Street, Lompoc.
For more information, visit www.lusd.org or call Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.