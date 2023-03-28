Free Jr. Giants summer baseball program
Lompoc Parks & Rec will open up registration for its Jr. Giants summer baseball program to boys and girls age 5 to 13.
The non-competitive baseball program, sponsored by the San Francisco’s Giants Community Fund, is free and open to the public.
Kids will learn about baseball, principles of leadership, teamwork, integrity and confidence.
The summer league, which begins mid-June, includes a reading program with incentives for all participants.
Volunteers are also being sought for coaching in order to sustain the program.
Registration begins Monday, April 3 and can be completed online at gojrgiants.org
For more information on registration or volunteering, contact Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.
Lompoc Library, In-N-Out Burger host reading program
The Lompoc Public Library System and In-N-Out Burger have teamed up to roll out the Cover-to-Cover Club reading program that runs through Saturday, April 15.
All children between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate, and may sign up at the Lompoc Library at 501 E. North Ave., or the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Rd.
To participate in the program, each child must fill out a file card at the library where participants will be given a reading log for listing the titles of books they have read.
For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a Valued Guest Card for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location, according to program rules.
A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three cards for reading 15 books.
In-N-Out Burger offers the incentive program to public libraries with the goal of encouraging children to read and develop a lifelong love for reading.
There are In-N-Out Burger locations throughout the Central Coast.
Members of the public with questions about the program may call Lompoc Library staff at 805-875- 8775.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to offer swim instructor training
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The deadline to register is April 12.
The classes, which are to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.