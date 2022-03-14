Lompoc Recreation offering lifeguard training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, March 25, that is available to those 15 years and older.
The deadline to register is Monday, March 21.
A pre-course will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Sunday, March 27, and Sunday, April 2, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, according to recreation officials.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required at registration.
LUSD seeking community input about possible textbook adoption
Lompoc Unified School District is considering purchasing new materials for Lompoc and Cabrillo high school as part of a 2022-23 textbook adoption.
The school board, community, parents, teachers, staff and students are invited to learn more about the new materials that will be on display at the Lompoc Public Library between March 26 and April 23.
All information will be posted on the LUSD website under Science Textbook Adoptions at lusd.org/departments/curriculumandinstruction.
Lompoc health-care organization unveils updated website
The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, which works to establish an inclusive culture of health and well-being for local residents, has launched a new comprehensive website design that better highlights local nonprofits and community partners, the organization announced.
According to LVCHO Executive Director Ashley Costa, the $5,000 refresh was sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation’s small capacity building grant that was matched by internal LVCHO funding.
The website now features the organization's current and past work that include projects such as Open Streets, Safe Routes to School and Creative Crosswalks, as well as its role helping the campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field project.
More recent projects include the dissemination of an informational health newsletter; a vaccination community awareness campaign; a census outreach effort aimed at underserved neighborhoods; installation of bike repair stations around town and a physical activity promotion program.
“We want the community to better understand who we are and that we’ve served the Lompoc Valley for 22 years,” Costa said.
To view the new website, go to www.healthylompoc.org.
7th annual Spring Garden Tour returns May 7
The Alpha Literary and Improvement Club will present its seventh annual Spring Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. May 7, featuring an artful, self-guided tour of five local gardens.
Refreshments will be served at the Lompoc Historical Society during the tour at 207 North L St., Lompoc.
Tickets are $30 per person.
For more information, contact Donna Dimock with the Lompoc Alpha Club at 805-736-3390.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services through April 13
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers are taking tax preparation appointments from members of the community now through April 13.
The 2021 tax deadline is April 18.
Members of the community are invited to contact 805-717-1302 to set up a tax document drop-off time at a location to be disclosed.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification is provided include all 2021 tax documentation and 2020 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.