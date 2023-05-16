Lompoc Rec offering lifeguard training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course that is available to those 15 years and older. Deadline to register is Monday, May 22.
A pre-course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, a recreation center spokesperson said.
Participants will receive an email with information on how to access the online component of the course.
Memorial Day events being hosted by American Legion Post 211
The American Legion William “Bill” Proud Post 211 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery at 11 a.m. that will include military and community speakers, laying of wreathes, and music.
Following the ceremony, Post 211 will host a barbecue for members and their guests at their post, 636 North H Street.
In addition, American Legion Vandenberg Post 125 will also host a member appreciation chicken barbecue at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building at 100 W. Locust Ave starting at 12 p.m.
Senior Health Expo slated for May 19
Lompoc Hospital District Foundation and other community sponsors will host a cost-free senior health expo on Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The expo is a comprehensive annual event for older adults and their caregivers featuring cost-free health screenings, various activities, and opportunities to learn about nutrition and health, and connect with resources and experts.
Attendees will have access to health checks, including cholesterol and blood sugar, blood pressure, vision and balance testing.
Lunch will be served and door prizes will be given to winners.
Additional sponsors include Lompoc Valley Medical Center, CommUnify, Visiting Angels, CenCal Health, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LCVHO), Family Service Agency and Coast Caregiver Resource Center.
Free transportation to and from the event will be provided by City of Lompoc Transit (COLT). Transportation can be arranged by calling 805-875-8098 or 805-736-7666.
For more information about the event, contact 805-875-8098.
STEM Expo seeking volunteer judges
The 38th annual Central Coast STEM Expo is seeking volunteer judges to assist with judging student science projects on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at Cabrillo High School.
According to event organizers, a science, math or engineering degree isn’t needed to be a judge or volunteer. Judging will be accomplished in part by Vandenberg Space Force Base scientists and engineers.
The community is also invited to view the projects and share in the exciting work presented by local students, parents, and teachers.
The event is slated from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Rocket Town Comic Con coming to Lompoc
Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.
The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.
Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.