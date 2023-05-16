Lompoc Rec offering lifeguard training course

The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course that is available to those 15 years and older. Deadline to register is Monday, May 22.

A pre-course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave. 

0
0
0
0
0