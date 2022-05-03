Lompoc Recreation offering lifeguard training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, May 13, that is available to those 15 years and older.
The deadline to register is Monday, May 9.
A pre-course will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13. The three-day instruction course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Sunday, May 15, and Saturday, May 21 at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, according to recreation officials.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required at registration.
Lompoc Old Town Market vendor applications being accepted
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors to participate in the weekly Old Town Market festivities set for 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 and continuing every Friday through Aug. 12.
Vendors interested in running a booth to sell nonedible products or market their business, organization or nonprofit are invited.
Vendors also may sell cottage foods at the event, prepackaged goods made in a licensed kitchen, or set up a food booth that offers made-on-site food and drinks.
Food booths must fill out a County Health Department temporary food booth form and pay a county fee.
The cost of a 10-by-10 space is $25 per night for Chamber members and $35 per night for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current Santa Barbara County Public Health Department CFO record number and or seller's permit number.
The weekly event that will feature live music, a farmers market and free activities for kids will be held in the 100 block of South H Street.
Vendor applications are available online at http://lompoc.com/oldtownmarketapplication.pdf.
For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.
7th annual Spring Garden Tour returns May 7
The Alpha Literary and Improvement Club will present its seventh annual Spring Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. May 7, featuring an artful, self-guided tour of five local gardens and a chance to win a gift basket.
The downstairs area of the historical society home also will be open during the tour, and the historical Green/Broughton home will have the downstairs open and yard open to attendees, weather permitting.
Tickets are $30 per person and include viewings of five local gardens and refreshments to be served at the Lompoc Historical Society, 207 North L St., Lompoc.
Tickets are on sale at Lompoc Valley Florist and Home Decor, 322 N. H. St., or by calling 805-736-1645. Tickets also will be available for purchase on the day of the event at the Alpha Clubhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Donna Dimock with the Lompoc Alpha Club at 805-736-3390 or Maxine at 805-736-1645.