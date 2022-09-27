Lompoc scarecrow contest kicks off Oct. 17
Lompoc's annual scarecrow contest will take place from Oct. 17-31, with judging and voting to begin on Oct. 23.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
To sign up, contact event hosts, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805-736-4567, or email memebrship@lompoc.com.
The deadline for businesses to register is Oct. 4.
Once registered, businesses will be invited to decorate their storefronts with a scarecrow that is either handmade or purchased.
Creations — which may be spooky, funny, traditional, crazy, or totally unique — must be on display from Oct. 17-31.
Voting categories on the ballots are "most original," "spookiest" and "funniest," with two overall awards: People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick.
Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year's competition.
Voting is available online only at linktr.ee/lompocvalleychamber or via surveymonkey.com/r/3WHXVGJ
Trick or Treat event slated for Oct. 29
Local businesses are being sought to participate in Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat community event slated for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The deadline to register is Sept. 30 in order to be placed on the Trick or Treat map.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate in handing out candy to local trick-or-treaters, either from their place of business or from a booth at Centennial Park.
Businesses interested in participating can contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email memebrship@lompoc.com
The event is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau in collaboration with City of Lompoc Recreation Division.
Lompoc recognized for transparent financial reporting
The City of Lompoc was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The award, specifically for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, is the city's fifth award dating back to 2017.
According to the GFOA, the certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
The ACFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program that includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACF, GFOA officials said.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to host 'Dunkin' for Pumpkins event
Lompoc Parks & Rec will host a Dunkin for Pumpkins event on Sunday, Oct. 23. at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the aquatic center activity pool will transform into a floating pumpkin patch from which members of the public will be invited to select a gourd.
Once pumpkins are "picked," participants can decorate their pumpkins at one of the decorating stations on the back patio, from 11 a.m. to noon.
The cost of general admission including a pumpkin is $14, and general admission with no pumpkin is $6 per person.
Children under the age of six must be within an arm’s reach of an adult at all times.
Pre-registration is required.
Registration can be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
For questions, contact the Lompoc Parks and Rec at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or by calling 805-875-8100.
Parks and Recreation scholarship program available to residents
The city of Lompoc is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a Community Development Block Grant program.
The program is open to all ages.
A CDBG Human Services grant of $15,000 is available to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants.
Full scholarships are offered for a limited time and while funds last.
Those interested in applying to the program should fill out a one-page application and self-certify to a low-income status online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/participant.
Every tenth applicant will be contacted to submit verification of certification.
For more information on the program, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.