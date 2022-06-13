Lompoc School District launches summer reading challenge
The Lompoc Unified School District is hosting its second annual summer reading challenge that invites all students to participate and earn a treat.
During the months of June and July, when student participants read a total of 10 books that each contain at least 150 pages and submit a reading log at a summer school site, such as Miguelito, La Honda or Lompoc Valley Middle schools, they will receive a voucher redeemable for a treat at South Side Coffee Co. and also be entered into a raffle.
The raffle prize is an autographed copy of Max Brallier’s "Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest."
Reading logs can be picked up at all Lompoc school libraries.
“We are excited to be able to continue this great challenge," said Bree Valla, deputy superintendent. "We know that the more kids read, the better they do in school in all subjects. Being able to encourage kids to read throughout the summer will help students come back in the fall ready to learn.”
Studies show that reading over the summer significantly reduces summer learning loss.
Questions about the reading challenge can be directed to coordinator Katelyn Nelson at nelson.katelyn@lusd.org.
Lompoc Pops Orchestra presents summer performance
The Lompoc Pops Orchestra will present its "summer spectacle" musical performance at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Lompoc First United Methodist Church, 925 North F. St.
Led by conductor Brian Alhadeff, the 50-piece orchestra will perform a number of musical compositions, including "Washington Post March," "Van Halen Hits," Beauty and the Beast Overture" and "Moonglow" (from the movie "Picnic").
Added to the billing will be the symphonic suite to "Shane," "Maestro's surprise," and the Bill Agin & Territorial Law Quartet will present "The Gambler" and "Ghost Riders."
General admission is $20 at the door, while children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets for full-time students of all ages cost $5 with presentation of a school ID.
For ticket reservations, call 805-733-1796
Movies at Ryon Park kicks off June 24
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division will present Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park starting June 24.
The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Three times this summer, movies will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m., for each showtime.
The first of the summer series is Disney’s "Encanto" on Friday, June 24; "Spiderman: No Way Home" on Saturday, July 9; and an event finale screening of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on Saturday, July 23.
Families are invited to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, though some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
No vaping, smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted, and pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc accepting applications for summertime 'Volun-teen' program
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division has launched a summertime "Volun-teen" program for students from ages 13 to 15 who would like to get involved in the community and gain work experience and leadership training.
The program will offer participants hands-on training throughout the summer, as well as a chance to acquire new skills, learn responsibility and collect volunteer hours to potentially assist with acquiring scholarships and/or employment.
Those interested in taking part in the program must first submit a volunteer application and pass an oral interview.
To request an application or for further information, contact Johanna Kinard at 805-875-8089, or email at j_kinard@ci.lompoc.ca.us.