July 4th 'Family Fun Day' at Ryon Park

Lompoc's Fourth of July Patriotic Bike Ride will kick off at the Veterans Memorial Building at 11:30 a.m. and end at Ryon Park where Independence Day festivities will run through 4 p.m. July 4.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for Family Fun Day at the park that will feature live music by The Fossils, food trucks, face painting, an inflatable maze, a mechanical bull and more.

