July 4th 'Family Fun Day' at Ryon Park
Lompoc's Fourth of July Patriotic Bike Ride will kick off at the Veterans Memorial Building at 11:30 a.m. and end at Ryon Park where Independence Day festivities will run through 4 p.m. July 4.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for Family Fun Day at the park that will feature live music by The Fossils, food trucks, face painting, an inflatable maze, a mechanical bull and more.
No Safe and Sane fireworks, vaping or alcohol permitted at the event.
July 4th Block Party applications available
The City of Lompoc is again offering applications for block parties in coordination with the Lompoc police and fire departments to encourage community members to use Safe and Sane fireworks in a safe environment, on closed city streets.
Alternatively, the City has identified the parking lot at Johns-Manville Park as a community location approved for use of permitted block parties.
Block party applications must be submitted in-person by 12 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Anderson Recreation Center or via email at recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us, with fee paid via phone.
In the meantime, block party application packets available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
For questions, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc Aquatic Center offering swim instructor training
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer swim instructor training classes this month at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, June 7.
The classes, which are to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.
Lompoc Unified seniors set to graduate
Lompoc Unified 2023 commencement ceremonies will take place as follows:
Maple High School graduation Wednesday, June 7, at 2 p.m. on the campus field;
Cabrillo High School graduation Friday, June 9, at 1 p.m. on the campus football field;
Lompoc High School graduation Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at Huyck Stadium.
For additional information, visit www.lusd.org and select the campus of interest.
Rocket Town Comic Con debuts Saturday
Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.
The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.
Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.
For vendor registration or to purchase tickets, visit rockettowncomiccon.com
4th of July festival, fireworks show a go
The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club will present its annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang on Tuesday, July 4, from 12-10 p.m.
Gates open at 12 p.m. and admission is $15. Children under age 12 are cost free when accompanied by an adult.
Active military and immediate family members with ID are also free at the entrance.
According to event organizers, the festival grounds will host the largest number of merchant and food vendors, and a kids' area featuring bounce houses and face painters. Alcohol will be fore sale to guests 21+.
Live entertainment by Jamie Green Music starts at 3 p.m., Agin Brothers at 5 p.m., and Falcon Heavy at 7:30 p.m. DJ Peete will be spinning all day starting at 12 p.m.
The fireworks show will begin promptly at 9 p.m. Organizers suggest arriving extra early this year "as we expect record attendance."
Guests can bring in lawn chairs and blankets. No outside alcohol or coolers permitted.
All bags, strollers and carts will be checked upon entering.
There is no parking on site at Old Mission Santa Inés. Handicap Parking is available at the corner of Mission Drive and Alisal Road.
Tickets can be purchased at eventsbyenfuego.ticketsauce.com/e/fourth-of-july-23/tickets