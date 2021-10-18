Lompoc to host Make a Difference Day Oct. 23
Lompoc Parks and Recreation invites members of the community to join together and make a difference through citywide service projects on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Make A Difference Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lompoc Corporate Yard, 1300 W. Laurel Ave.
Volunteers will form groups and disperse to various project sites including River Park Campground, Briar Creek and River Bend Bike Park.
Complimentary lunch will be served.
For more information or to sign up, contact the Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.
Historic Artesia Schoolhouse open to the public Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse is open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, and on the fourth Saturday each month for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will next be open on Sept. 25.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
LUSD to participate in Great California ShakeOut campaign
The Lompoc Unified School District will participate in the Great California ShakeOut earthquake preparedness campaign "in the interest of safety to all of the students and staff," a school official said.
All LUSD campuses will be participating in the drill at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 21.
During the drill, students and staff will practice how to "drop, cover and hold on" — the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during an earthquake, according to federal, state and local emergency management experts.
Millions of people in schools, organizations and homes participate each year, according to the ShakeOut campaign, which is designed to help districts ensure school safety goes beyond the school campus.
Central Coast veterans invited to Oct. 23 American Veterans meeting
Local nonprofit American Veterans United will hold its monthly general meeting and hosted barbeque at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
The nonprofit is inviting veterans and their families living on the Central Coast that are seeking support with benefits and claims to attend.
Merchandise will be on sale at the meeting, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward.
Meetings are typically held on the fourth Saturday of each month. Per County Health guidelines, masks are required to attend.
For more information, contact Clettus McDonell, AVU vice president, at 805 598-4260 or go to https://avuinc.org
Friends of the Lompoc Library annual meeting, election set for Oct. 27
The Friends of the Lompoc Library will hold its annual meeting and election of officers at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the library's Grossman Gallery.
Nominations for the positions of president and secretary will be taken on the floor.
Members are encouraged to attend the meeting and, also, offer continued support for the organization.
The library is located at 501 E. North Ave.
Lompoc job fair set for Nov. 30; exhibitors must register by Nov. 8
This year's Lompoc Valley Job Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Job seekers of all ages are invited, as are local employers that are seeking to hire. There is no fee to participate.
“This is a great opportunity as we all navigate through this COVID economic crisis for qualified job seekers to connect with employers from across the Central Coast," said DeVika Stalling, chamber president and CEO. "We are hoping to have employers from various industries.”
The event also is open to resource agencies and educators that would like to share pertinent information with the local community.
Both businesses and exhibitors who would like to participate are encouraged to preregister for a booth by Nov. 8 at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eimw9wjwfb0f2386&llr=pelo6nqab.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development board, along with other supporting agencies and organizations.
For more information, contact The Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.
Chamber's Small Business Support luncheon slated for Nov. 19
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Support luncheon Friday, Nov. 19, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative and is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting a business.
The luncheon discussion will focus on no-cost supportive services offered by the EDC Small Business Development Center to every business in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.
Registration is open and will close at noon Friday, Nov. 12. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Community members can register online at www.Lompoc.com.
To learn more about luncheons and other Chamber events, visit www.Lompoc.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @lompocvalleychamber.