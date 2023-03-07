LUSD Kindergarten and Pre-K registration opens in May
Registration for the 2023-24 school year for pre-K and kindergarten students bound for Lompoc Unified school campuses will open starting May 1 and run through May 26, district officials announced.
Parents are being asked to make an appointment with their respective neighborhood school between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to begin the registration process.
Campus contact information is available at the Lompoc school district website under the right-hand dropdown menu at www.lusd.org
Student eligibility
According to district officials, students registering for kindergarten must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible, while students enrolling in pre-K must turn 5 years old on or between Sept. 2 and April Feb. 2, 2024.
However, any child who turns 5 between April 3, 2024 to June 30, 2024, may also apply for admittance to a pre-K school program where priority admittance will be determined by date of birth based on the number of applicants at their homeschool site.
Officials noted that all students must accompany parents/guardians to the school's designated attendance area during the registration process for purposes of verification.
In addition, parents are asked to bring the following three documents to complete the registration verification process for admittance of the student:
- Proof of age must be provided in the form of an official birth certificate, or a duly attested baptism certificate, or a passport;
- Official immunization record;
- Verification of address must be provided in the form of a mortgage or rent receipt or a utility bill with the address and parent/guardian name on it, or a similar official document.
Specific questions regarding student registration can be directed to the Central Attendance Office at 805-742-3244, or the nearest elementary school.
Lompoc Library partners with In-N-Out Burger for reading program
The Lompoc Public Library System and In-N-Out Burger have teamed up to roll out the Cover-to-Cover Club reading program that runs through Saturday, April 15.
All children between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate, and may sign up at the Lompoc Library at 501 E. North Ave., or the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Rd.
To participate in the program, each child must fill out a file card at the library where participants will be given a reading log for listing the titles of books they have read.
For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a Valued Guest Card for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location, according to program rules.
A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three cards for reading 15 books.
In-N-Out Burger offers the incentive program to public libraries with the goal of encouraging children to read and develop a lifelong love for reading.
There are In-N-Out Burger locations throughout the Central Coast.
Members of the public with questions about the program may call Lompoc Library staff at 805-875- 8775.
Registration open for TOTAL Teen Conference
Lompoc Youth Commission's ninth annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders (TOTAL) Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 24 at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.
Registration is open to all junior high and high school students. Registration fees are $15 per student, and scholarships are available upon request.
The teen leadership event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Laymon Hicks, author of “A Kids Book about Failure," as well as breakout sessions designed to teach, motivate, empower, and inspire participants.
Additional guest presenters include Lompoc Police Department, Chuck Madson of Future for Lompoc Youth, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Youth Commissioners.
The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast. The program begins at 9 a.m., includes breakfast and lunch, and concludes at 2 p.m.
Preregistration is recommended prior to the event and can be conducted by phone at 805-875-8100, or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration can also be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.