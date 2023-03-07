LUSD Kindergarten and Pre-K registration opens in May

Registration for the 2023-24 school year for pre-K and kindergarten students bound for Lompoc Unified school campuses will open starting May 1 and run through May 26, district officials announced.

Parents are being asked to make an appointment with their respective neighborhood school between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to begin the registration process. 

