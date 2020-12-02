About Town: Lompoc Unified School District opens enrollment period, block grant funding available to nonprofits

Lompoc Unified School District opens enrollment period
Lompoc Unified School District's open enrollment period runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 15. Students who wish to attend a school other than their neighborhood school during the 2021-22 school year must have a parent or guardian apply for a transfer during the open enrollment period.
An application must be completed even if the child already has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school. Although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval.
Transportation will not be provided for students who attend school on an approved intradistrict transfer attendance application.
Students already enrolled with a transfer need not reapply to remain at their present school. However, matriculation from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will require the submission of a new transfer application.
The intradistrict transfer attendance application is available at www.lusd.org or at the LUSD District Office at 1301 North A St.
Applications must be submitted by email, fax, or dropped off at the District Office no later than Jan. 15, to be included in the lottery.
Additional questions can be directed to Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.
Garage sale fundraiser for Brice Fabing Bikes 4 kids program
The Fabing family of Lompoc is ramping up for the 14th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids Bike Drive. The annual event is held in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in 2005 at age 17.
To support the drive, the family will be holding a garage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, through Sunday, Dec. 7, at 1341 Marigold Way, in the Lompoc Glen Ellen neighborhood.
All proceeds go toward purchasing new bikes and helmets to be distributed to children in Lompoc during the holiday season in December.
New bikes/helmets donations also can dropped off during the garage sale. To make other donation drop-off arrangements, contact 805-735-6350.
Monetary donation also can be made to "Brice Fabing Bikes 4 kids" at CoastHills Credit Union Bank.
Lompoc issues Notice of Funding Availability
The city of Lompoc has issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), which makes funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and local Human Service Funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum.
In order to apply for funding, interested applicants must attend a virtual mandatory pre-application workshop and community needs assessment at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at www.zoom.us/join or can be accessed by telephone at 669-900-6833 using ID No. 845 8325 0477 and passcode 894469.
Copies of the CDBG application and application instructions are available on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com. Applications also can be electronically mailed by request.
The deadline for submittal of completed applications is 3 p.m. Jan. 7.
All applications must be submitted to the Community Development Division, located at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.
For more information, call the Community Development Department at 805-875-8245 or email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
College Park community meetings rescheduled for December
The remaining two virtual community meetings about a proposed new skate park at College Park have been rescheduled.
The city so far has held a series of four Zoom community meetings, along with a socially distant in-person meeting last month at College Park.
The final two community meetings were scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 23 but were postponed for the following two dates:
6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, via Zoom
6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom
The city of Lompoc is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the meetings for an opportunity to review preliminary designs.
The links to join the Zoom meetings and dial-in information will be posted on the College Park Proposition 68 Construction Project webpage a few days prior to each meeting.
As another means of gathering public input, community members are invited to fill out a College Park project survey.
