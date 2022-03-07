LUSD seeking community input about possible textbook adoption
Lompoc Unified School District is considering purchasing new materials for Lompoc and Cabrillo high school as part of a 2022-23 textbook adoption.
The school board, community, parents, teachers, staff and students are invited to learn more about the new materials that will be on display at the Lompoc Public Library between March 26 and April 23.
All information will be posted on the LUSD website under Science Textbook Adoptions at https://www.lusd.org/departments/curriculumandinstruction.
Lompoc health-care organization unveils updated website
The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, which works to establish an inclusive culture of health and well-being for local residents, has launched a new comprehensive website design that better highlights local nonprofits and community partners, the organization announced.
According to LVCHO Executive Director Ashley Costa, the $5,000 refresh was sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation’s small capacity building grant that was matched by internal LVCHO funding.
The website now features the organization's current and past work that include projects such as Open Streets, Safe Routes to School and Creative Crosswalks, as well as its role helping the campaign for the Lompoc Community Track and Field project.
More recent projects include the dissemination of an informational health newsletter; a vaccination community awareness campaign; a census outreach effort aimed at underserved neighborhoods; installation of bike repair stations around town and a physical activity promotion program.
“We want the community to better understand who we are and that we’ve served the Lompoc Valley for 22 years,” Costa said.
To view the new website, go to www.healthylompoc.org.
Volunteers invited to plant trees at River Park on March 12
The city of Lompoc is seeking community volunteers to join "AMPlifying the Urban Forest" — a statewide initiative of the California Urban Forests Council to plant nearly 2,000 trees across 28 participating communities, including Lompoc.
The event is hosted by CAL FIRE AMPlifying and grant partners that include the Lompoc Trails volunteer group and West Coast Arborists.
Volunteers are invited to attend the kickoff and planting event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12, at River Park, near the first parking lot at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
Attendees are being asked to bring their own drinking water, shovels, picks and gloves to participate.
Those who register to become a volunteer will be entered into a raffle to win a guitar made of recycled urban forest wood built by Taylor Guitars.
To register, go to www.volunteermatch.org/search/opp3444696.jsp.
For more information on the project, visit investfromthegroundup.org.
7th annual Spring Garden Tour returns May 7
The Alpha Literary and Improvement Club will present its seventh annual Spring Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. May 7, featuring an artful, self-guided tour of five local gardens.
Refreshments will be served at the Lompoc Historical Society during the tour at 207 North L St., Lompoc.
Tickets are $30 per person.
For more information, contact Donna Dimock with the Lompoc Alpha Club at 805-736-3390.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services through April 13
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers are taking tax preparation appointments from members of the community now through April 13.
The 2021 tax deadline is April 18.
Members of the community are invited to contact 805-717-1302 to set up a tax document drop-off time at a location to be disclosed.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification is provided include all 2021 tax documentation and 2020 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.