Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW to host Women and Leadership event
Lompoc-Vandenberg American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host its Women and Leadership Zoom program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. The program will feature interactive games that test attendees' leadership style and knowledge of current and historical leaders.
A panel of local women leaders from six different sectors will share personal experiences, insights on biases in their industries and tips for successful strategies for young professionals seeking to be leaders in any field. They include: Lompoc Chamber CEO DeVika Stallings (business sector); Lompoc Unified School board member Janet Blevins (education sector); Hancock student Shay Allen (student sector); Vandenberg Space Force Director of Public Relations Robin Gorhmley (defense/space); Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne (government sector); and the Rev. Julia Hamilton (religion sector).
In addition, two student leaders sponsored by AAUW will share their experience at the two-day National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL) held this summer.
Attendees are invited to participate via Zoom by registering at lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net. There is no cost to attend.
For more information, contact Dulcie Sinn at Dulcie.sinn@mac.com, or Lucy Thoms-Harrington at lth.terralink@gmail.com
Business storefronts invited to participate in annual scarecrow contest
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will sponsor the city's annual scarecrow contest that invites businesses to participate by decorating their storefronts with a creative Halloween-themed scarecrow feature.
The contest will run from Oct. 11 to 31, and businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
Ballots are available to the public online at www.lompoc.com and will include the categories "Most Original," "Spookiest" and "Funniest."
Two overall awards — People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick — will be awarded. Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year.
To register as a contestant, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.
The deadline to register is Oct. 1.
Lompoc Christmas parade applications available
Applications for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Home for the Holidays,” are now available to the public.
Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 22, to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The parade will assemble at 4:30 p.m. with check-in at the Union Bank Parking lot on the corner of Pine Avenue and H Street.
The parade will commence at 6 p.m. and proceed south on H Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue, and heading south to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.
The hourlong parade is co-sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Applications will be available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and also at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours.
For more information, call 805-875-8100.
Lompoc launches LED lightbulb replacement program
The city of Lompoc has launched an LED lightbulb replacement program to help local residents conserve energy and better manage their home energy usage year-round.
City of Lompoc utility customers are invited to bring their old lightbulbs into Lompoc City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Plaza, to participate in the lightbulb exchange program.
There is no cost to utility customers to participate, as the program is funded by the accumulation of a state-mandated 2.85% charge applied to electric customer revenues.
Residential customers are limited to 10 new bulbs, and commercial customers are limited to 25 new bulb replacements per utility account, a city spokesperson said.
The replacement program is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available while supplies lasts.
According to reports, replacing one fluorescent bulb for an LED bulb can save about $55 in electricity costs over the bulb’s lifetime.
Further, Energy Star-certified LED light bulbs use up to 90% less energy than standard fluorescent bulbs, and last at least 15 times longer. They also produce around 70% to 90% less heat than fluorescent bulbs, cutting energy costs associated with home cooling.
Local utility customers can direct questions to Lompoc’s Utility Conservation Division at 805-875-8252.
Community input sought on streetscape multi-modal improvements
Lompoc city officials are seeking community input on how to best carry out streetscape and transportation improvements along the Highway 1 and 246 corridors.
The city is working with consultants RRM Design Group and Toole Design to focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification, along the North H Street (Highway 1) and Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) corridor.
The improvements also will address transit needs and safety issues, implement the city’s goal of "complete streets" and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The grant funding for the improvements was secured in November 2018 from Caltrans through Senate Bill 1.
To date, the city has conducted an analysis of opportunities and constraints in the project area, as well as stakeholder interviews with various community members.
Completion of a design plan is anticipated in early 2022, according to officials, and will be reviewed by the Lompoc Planning Commission and Lompoc City Council. Community input also will be weighed.
Residents are encouraged to visit the Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvements Project website and watch the presentation recording before participating in the survey. Both can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/streetscape.
The survey will remain open until Sept. 27, a city spokeswoman said.