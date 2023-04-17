Mother/daughter afternoon tea slated for May 7

The City of Lompoc will host its annual Mother/ Daughter Afternoon Tea event on May 7 featuring tea and treats, as well as a a range of activities including a princess sing-along, games and a photo booth.

Lompoc Flower Festival queen candidates of past and present are expected to make a special appearance alongside special guest Kaitlyn Chui.

