Old Artesia Schoolhouse to hold open house Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 28, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
American Veterans United to meet Aug. 28
Local nonprofit American Veterans United will hold a monthly general meeting at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
The nonprofit aims to help veterans and their families, including those seeking support with benefits and claims.
Veterans living on the Central Coast are invited to attend.
Merchandise will be on sale at the meeting, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward.
Meetings are typically held on the fourth Saturday of each month. Per County Health guidelines, masks are required to attend.
For more information, contact Henry Alfaro at 805 529-1313, email avuinc@yahoo.com, or go to https://avuinc.org
Lompoc Valley Medical installing new equipment to better serve patients
Lompoc Valley Medical Center recently installed a state-of-the art Da Vinci XI Single Console Robotic Surgery System that will provide surgeons with superior vision and enhanced dexterity, according to CEO Steve Popkin.
The system will allow for greater precision and the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures involving complex and delicate dissection or reconstruction. Benefits of robotic surgery include shorter hospitalization; reduced pain and discomfort; faster recovery time; smaller incisions, resulting in reduced risk of infection; reduced blood loss and transfusions; and minimal scarring, Popkin said.
The hospital also recently made two major purchases of diagnostic imaging equipment, and officials now are in the process of replacing and significantly upgrading its PET/CT scanner and MRI.
The new scanner will allow for lower radiation doses and lower Molecular Imaging (PET) doses and has significant diagnostic image enhancement features, performs cardiac scanning, and has shorter scanning time for faster output. It also can serve patients weighing up to 500 pounds, according to Popkin. The scanner is expected to be installed and operational by the end of November.
The new MRI is faster, quieter and has Computer-Aided Diagnosis (CAD) capabilities, which enables benefits such as prostate cancer screening, Popkin said. The MRI will be installed after the scanner.
In other hospital news, LVMC has established a bariatric surgery weight loss program under the direction of doctors Farida Bounoua and Christopher Taglia.
After performing the requisite number of bariatric surgeries (50), LVMC applied for accreditation through the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. Last week, the hospital underwent a virtual site visit and survey, which the hospital passed with flying colors, according to Popkin.
The hospital was granted the program's highest level of accreditation — Comprehensive Center — with official accreditation to be granted in the coming weeks.
New registered nurses sought for LVMC mentoring program
New registered nurses are invited to apply for a special mentoring program being offered by the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The 12-month graduate residency will be the hospital's second time offering the program. The program is designed for newly graduated registered nurses, particularly those interested in working in the perioperative services unit where outpatient and inpatient surgical patients are treated.
An informational luncheon and tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ocean’s Seven Café, located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave., inside the hospital.
Reservations for the cost-free luncheon are requested by Aug. 18. Contact program facilitator and nurse educator Brianna Bonner at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.
Applicants may apply for the yearlong residency program online at lompocvmc.com under the "Careers" tab.
New graduates can contact Bonner directly at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.
Hired candidates will begin an eight-week orientation/training with LVMC’s Medical-Surgical-Telemetry Department to build a basic nursing foundation. The initial training also includes two weeks of didactic classroom coursework.
Upon completion of the training, participants will spend time orienting in one of LVMC’s clinical departments.
During the program, each candidate will gain certifications in advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, National Institute stroke scale and neonatal resuscitation.