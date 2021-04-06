About Town: Lompoc's Old Town Market could see return this summer; vendors sought

Lompoc's Old Town Market could see return this summer; vendors sought
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking toward a possible return of Old Town Market this summer.
Santa Barbara County remains in the second-most restrictive red tier in which gatherings and large events are not permitted, although case rates have been steadily declining.
While waiting for restrictions to loosen further, the Chamber is compiling a list of interested vendors in preparation for a possible reopening.
Those interested in participating in the Old Town Market this summer are asked to register at https://bit.ly/3srNfjG
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics being offered through Saturday
The Lompoc Valley Medical Center will administer second doses Monday through Wednesday, and first doses Thursday and Friday to individuals 50 and older as well as those in the 16 to 49 age range who have a high-risk medical condition.
The hospital has approximately 600 individuals who have emailed or called requesting an appointment, according to CEO Steve Popkin, who said those individuals are being scheduled for Thursday or Friday.
Due to a technical error made by hosts of BlueShield’s MyTurn scheduling and registration system, the Lompoc Valley Medical's system inadvertently went live on the system before it was ready to do so, Popkin said, resulting in vaccination appointments being scheduled through MyTurn for April 12 to 16.
Appointments made from April 14 to 16 conflict with second dose vaccination clinics that already had been scheduled, according to Popkin. Those individuals with appointments scheduled from April 14 to 16 will receive communication from MyTurn and will be offered appointments on April 12 or 13.
Beginning April 12, individuals may begin scheduling appointments on the MyTurn system for the week of April 19, Popkin said, as the system will officially go live for appointments beginning April 19.
Lompoc Library issues reading challenges for residents of all ages
Residents of all ages can participate in the Lompoc Library’s reading challenges offered via mobile app Beanstack.
Reading challenge participants are invited to register for the programs by creating an account on Beanstack. Additional information on Beanstack is available at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
To access a list of Lompoc Library literature programming, such as the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.
The 2021 Reading Challenge will count all reading completed in 2021.
Those without internet access who want to participate in the reading challenges are invited to contact the Lompoc Library at 805-875-8781.
Vandenberg Air Force Base seeking volunteer docents
Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2021 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.
The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.
Duties include:
- Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
- Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
- Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
- Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers when necessary;
- Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
- Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.
Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.
Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, and training will be provided.
For more information, contact Samantha Kaisersatt at 805-605-0392 or samantha.kaisersatt@us.af.mil
