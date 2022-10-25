Trick or Treat event slated for Oct. 29
Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., and will feature 40-plus local businesses handing out candy to children from their storefronts.
The trick-or-treat route map will be available starting Oct. 5 at the Lompoc Chamber, 111 South I Street.
All participating businesses will have a Chamber pumpkin in their storefront window.
In addition, there will be a free kid’s activity corner set up at Centennial Park, located at the corner of South H St. and Cypress Ave.
All activities are free for the youth, who must be accompanied by an adult.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Chamber at 805-736-4567.
Osborne appointed as 2022-23 vice chair of NCPA
The Northern California Power Agency board of directors has appointed Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as vice chair for the 2022-23 cycle.
According to the agency, Lompoc and 15 other NCPA partners maintain publicly-owned electric utilities that generate 800 megawatts of power that collectively serve 700,000 electricity customers across northern and central California.
Lompoc became a founding member of the agency over 50 years ago, and Osborne has been serving on the NCPA Executive Committee since 2020.
“As a founding member of NCPA, the City of Lompoc has an advantage over its neighboring communities in our ability to deliver reliable electricity at reasonable rates," she said.
"Being a part of the NCPA executive and legislative affairs teams, I am able to advocate not only for Lompoc, but for all our public power partners at the local, state and federal level. I am honored to represent Lompoc and NCPA.”
In addition to serving as vice chair, the NCPA Executive Committee appointed Osborne as chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee.
Parks and Recreation scholarship program available to residents
The city of Lompoc is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a Community Development Block Grant program.
The program is open to all ages.
A CDBG Human Services grant of $15,000 is available to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants.
Full scholarships are offered for a limited time and while funds last.
Those interested in applying to the program should fill out a one-page application and self-certify to a low-income status online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/participant.
Every tenth applicant will be contacted to submit verification of certification.
For more information on the program, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.
Registration for Lompoc Christmas parade open
Applications for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights,” are now available to the public.
Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 21, to the Parks and Rec Division, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
The parade will march down H Street through the heart of Lompoc before turning west on Ocean Avenue and heading South to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.
Applications will be available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation, and also at the Anderson Rec Center during regular business hours.
For more information, call 805-875-8100.