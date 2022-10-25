Trick or Treat event slated for Oct. 29

Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., and will feature 40-plus local businesses handing out candy to children from their storefronts.

The trick-or-treat route map will be available starting Oct. 5 at the Lompoc Chamber, 111 South I Street.

