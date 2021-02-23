About Town: Lompoc's Restaurant Week running now through Sunday

Restaurant Week runs through Sunday
Eleven eateries and wineries are participating in Lompoc's sixth annual Restaurant Week, running now through Sunday, Feb. 28.
Businesses include Valle Eatery and Bar, Floriano’s Mexican Food, Fiddlehead Cellars, Tom’s Hamburgers, Alfie’s Fish & Chips, Camins 2 Dreams, Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta, Old Town Kitchen & Bar, Kita Wines, The Mission Club and newcomer restaurant "Eye on I."
During the seven-day ode to culinary creativity, Lompoc-based eateries and area wineries either will offer assorted libation specials, a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a wine pairing for $20.21, plus tax and tip.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, menu items are only available for takeout or curbside delivery.
Participating restaurants and wineries each will submit a gift card to be raffled off to diners who order a Restaurant Week special.
To enter, diners must save their Restaurant Week menu receipts and email, mail, or drop a copy through the mail slot at the Chamber office by March 5.
To view this year's participating businesses and special menus, visit https://bit.ly/3i9pp8i, call 805-736-467 or e-mail Shelly Cone at Shelly@lompoc.com.
Lompoc utility payments will not be accepted from Feb. 22 through March 8
The city of Lompoc will be unable to accept phone and online bill payments during a two-week transition period into a new financial management system.
Bill payments can be mailed to the city or placed in a utility payment drop box from Feb. 22 through March 8 but won’t be processed until after the new financial system is live. Cash payments are not recommended for the drop box or mail.
City staff will not be available to answer phone calls or return messages, so utility customers are asked not to leave voicemail messages in order to try to pay bills during the transition period.
The latest feature of the new financial management system will include an online payment portal for utility customers with no fees.
The transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017.
The rollout is expected to be finalized mid-2022.
City officials remind the community that due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.
Recreation division collecting vendor interest ahead of community market launch
The Lompoc Recreation Division is gauging interest from community members ahead of a scheduled launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market in late spring.
Community members — both individuals and businesses — are welcome to be included in the February and March planning workshops, which will cover topics relating to seller’s permits, business tax license requirements and the registration process, according to city officials.
The outdoor market will be open to all vendors, crafters and farmers, as well as other businesses, with a discount being offered to brick-and-mortar businesses.
Specific dates have yet to be established for the workshops or the launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market.
The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the downtown parking lot on the corner of Ocean Avenue and I Street.
Community members interested in learning more about the market, participating in planning workshops or receiving market updates are asked to contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or by email at recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Safe-and-sane fireworks vendors will receive sale permits Feb. 25
Nonprofit organizations chosen to sell safe-and-sane fireworks within Lompoc's city limits will receive firework sale permits on Feb. 25.
Qualified applicants chosen by lottery are limited to six sale stands and locations in the city.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Last year’s nonprofit groups will be considered for an alternate position and entered into the lottery in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!