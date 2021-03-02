About Town: LUSD inviting parents, educators to review new curriculum; VAFB seeking beach docents

Lompoc Unified School District inviting parents, educators to review new curriculum
New K-6 science curriculum "Twig Education" is being recommended for adoption by the Lompoc Unified School District for the 2021/2022 school year.
Parents and educators are being invited to preview copies of the textbooks and student materials at the District Textbook Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, through Tuesday, March 23.
The school board will discuss the new curriculum during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom at https://www.lusd.org/district-administration/board-agenda-and-meetings
Vandenberg Air Force Base seeking volunteer docents
Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2021 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.
The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.
Duties include:
- Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
- Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
- Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
- Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers when necessary;
- Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
- Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.
Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.
Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, and training will be provided.
For more information, contact Samantha Kaisersatt at 805-605-0392 or samantha.kaisersatt@us.af.mil
Lompoc utility payments will not be accepted through March 8
The city of Lompoc will be unable to accept phone and online bill payments during a two-week transition period into a new financial management system.
Bill payments can be mailed to the city or placed in a utility payment drop box through March 8 but won’t be processed until after the new financial system is live. Cash payments are not recommended for the drop box or mail.
City staff will not be available to answer phone calls or return messages, so utility customers are asked not to leave voicemail messages in order to try to pay bills during the transition period.
The latest feature of the new financial management system will include an online payment portal for utility customers with no fees.
The transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017.
The rollout is expected to be finalized mid-2022.
City officials remind the community that due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.
Recreation division collecting vendor interest ahead of community market launch
The Lompoc Recreation Division is gauging interest from community members ahead of a scheduled launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market in late spring.
Community members — both individuals and businesses — are welcome to be included in the March planning workshops, which will cover topics relating to seller’s permits, business tax license requirements and the registration process, according to city officials.
The outdoor market will be open to all vendors, crafters and farmers, as well as other businesses, with a discount being offered to brick-and-mortar businesses.
Specific dates have yet to be established for the workshops or the launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market.
The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the downtown parking lot on the corner of Ocean Avenue and I Street.
Community members interested in learning more about the market, participating in planning workshops or receiving market updates are asked to contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or by email at recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
