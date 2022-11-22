LUSD school of choice enrollment open until Jan. 15
Parents of students interested in attending a school other than their school of residence during the 2023-24 academic year may submit an application to the Lompoc Unified district office by Jan. 15.
An application must be completed even if one's child has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school, district officials said, noting that although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval and approval is pending available space.
Transportation will not be provided by the school district in the instance the application is approved.
The district office is located at 1301 N A Street, Lompoc.
For more information, visit www.lusd.org or call Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.
Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 805-588-6458.
Local NAACP chapter to co-host Black Health Friday Fair
NAACP Santa Maria-Lompoc along with other community organizations is hosting "Black Health Friday Fair," the day after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring family-friendly activities, free food, and access to COVID-19 shots and updated boosters for those 5 years and older.
The event, to be held at Lompoc's Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center, is an effort to offer access to COVID-19 shots and updated boosters in the local community in partnership with the California Department of Public Health "Vaccinate ALL 58" campaign and local organizations including CommUnify, First 5 Santa Barbara, Gateway Educational Services and Cottage Health.
The event is free and open to the pubic and will feature a cost-free food truck, music, and dance for the entire family.
The first 50 households to get vaccinated or boosted will also receive a $50 Starbucks gift card, according to the announcement.
Dick Dewees Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.
Chamber hosting inaugural Old Town Market Small Business Saturday
The Lompoc Valley Chamber will be hosting its first Old Town Market Small Business Saturday, a one-day event aimed at providing a space for small, home-based, and micro business owners to participate in the nationally-recognized Small Business Saturday.
The Old Town Market Small Business Saturday Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the 100 block of South H Street, featuring local vendors, live music, and food.
The Chamber is seeking small and micro business vendors who would like to participate in this year’s festivities by running a booth that sells non-edible products or markets one's business.
The cost of a 10' x 10' space for the event is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current seller's permit number.
Applications can be obtained at the Lompoc Valley Chamber office, located at 111 S. I Street.
Vendor registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 18.
Lompoc Pops Orchestra Christmas concert slated for Dec. 4
The 60-piece Lompoc Pops Orchestra presents "Home For The Holidays" Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church, 925 North F. Street.
The production, which is for children of all ages, will be led by Maestro Brian Alhadeff who organizers say has secured three "very special guests direct from the North Pole:" Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus and the mischievous Grinch who will be hunting down kids in the audience during the orchestra's rendition of "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch!"
Some sing-a-long holiday favorites to be performed include "Sleigh Ride," "Let It Snow," and "One Small Child."
The program also includes a presentation by local songstress Sarah Raines, and a first-time POPS performance of "The Nutcracker Suite."
General admission is $25, and $5 for full-time students of all ages with student ID shown at the door.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Tickets may be reserved by calling Evelyn Baxter at 805-733-1796.