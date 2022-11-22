LUSD school of choice enrollment open until Jan. 15

Parents of students interested in attending a school other than their school of residence during the 2023-24 academic year may submit an application to the Lompoc Unified district office by Jan. 15.

An application must be completed even if one's child has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school, district officials said, noting that although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval and approval is pending available space.

