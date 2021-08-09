Mask requirement at city facilities now in effect
Masks that cover the nose and mouth now are required for most people at Lompoc city facilities in conjunction with county and state mandates.
Masks also are required for visitors attending City Council, Planning Commission, committee and board meetings.
In addition, city employees must wear facial coverings.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a health officer order requiring the use of masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status, that took effect Friday. There are limited exceptions.
According to the department, the delta variant has been present in Santa Barbara County since April, and is highly transmissible.
The new health officer order is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, which recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks while indoors in public settings.
To read the full health officer order, go to https://publichealthsbc.org/health-officer-orders/.
More information on vaccines and vaccination appointments is available at: https://publichealthsbc.org/vaccine, or the community may call 211.
The city of Lompoc also has established a COVID-19 local information and resources webpage at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
Public can make donations to Friends of the Lompoc Library
Friends of the Lompoc Library are once again accepting donations on behalf of the Lompoc Library, a spokesperson for the Friends of the Library announced.
A small number of items can be placed on the donation cart near the library's front water fountain. Those with larger donation items are asked to contact library staff for further direction.
A few items that cannot be accepted include encyclopedias, textbooks, cassette tapes and VHS tapes, and they will be discarded if donated.
Summer reading program grand prize drawing set for Sept. 1
Members of all ages are invited to participate in the Lompoc Library’s summer reading program “Reading Colors Your World” to earn fun prizes.
Each book logged into the Beanstack Tracker app is an entry into the drawing. The grand prize drawing will take place Sept. 1.
Only those who complete the challenges are eligible to win a prize to be picked up from the Lompoc Library.
The program, which kicked off June 1, also offers “Take and Make” craft kits for children, teens and adults to pick up from the library, while supplies last.
In addition, the Lompoc Library announced its partnership with Page Turner Adventures, where participants will have the opportunity to earn animal-themed badges each week of this month.
Program participants will journey through the “Once Upon a Time Machine” for virtual adventures based on themes such as farmyard friends, fish tales, pet pals and celebrity critters.
Each weekly theme includes five videos of professionally produced shows, author interviews, virtual field trips and crafts projects.
Community members can register for the summer reading program through the Beanstack Tracker app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
Those who participated in previous reading programs with the Lompoc Library can access their Beanstack account to join.
The library invites those members who would like to participate in the reading program but don't have internet access to reach out to staff at 805-875-8781.
For more information about Lompoc Library's summer reading program and to view the full calendar of activities, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library.