About Town: Nominations being accepted for annual Lompoc holiday decoration contest

Nominations accepted for annual Lompoc holiday decoration contest
The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission now is accepting nominations for its 26th annual Holiday decoration contest.
Nominations of Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations are welcomed for consideration. Nominees must be inside Lompoc's city limits.
Prize winners will be chosen by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission judges, with viewing taking place starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, and lasting for several hours. All nominees are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.
Holiday decoration contest nominations must be submitted by noon Tuesday, Dec. 15.
To make a nomination, contact Kathleen at 805-875-8034, and provide the address of the nominee. Nominations also may be made via email to k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Cruise-thru holiday lights event at La Purisima School
La Purisima School in Lompoc will launch a holiday lights night cruise-thru beginning Dec. 11 through Jan. 3.
The school, located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc, will be decked out in lights and decorations for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
Programming will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, starting Dec. 11.
Admission is free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants to those 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the St. Vincent De Paul HOPE shop.
Stand 4 One taking Thanksgiving dinner donations for families in need
Local nonprofit organization Stand 4 One is asking for monetary donations and dinner sponsorships to provide cooked holiday meals to families of four during Thanksgiving.
In partnership with Albertons and Vons, meals with all the holiday fixings will be purchased for local families in need. Family meals are valued at $60.
To donate a dinner or funds to a local family for Thanksgiving, contact either Vons or Albertsons directly or reach out to Veronica Williams at stand4one805@gmail.com
The fundraiser ends Nov. 24.
City offers limited recreation programming
While the city Lompoc's recreation facilities and indoor activities remain closed to the public, some programming has resumed with limited capacity, including outdoor classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment.
For additional information on available Lompoc Recreation Division programming, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Further questions may be directed to Recreation Division staff at 805-875-8100.
Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are updated and posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
