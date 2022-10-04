Parks & Rec taking reservations for visits from Santa
Lompoc residents can have Santa Claus visit their homes this holiday season through the annual Christmastime program offered by the Lompoc Parks & Rec Division.
Booking requests for Santa visits are being taken at a cost of $40 per household for Lompoc residents and $48 for non-city residents.
Any location with more than four children requires booking additional time slots, according to the announcement. Availability is limited.
Visits are limited to a maximum of 20 minutes and will start every half hour between the hours of 6:30 and 8 p.m., Friday through Monday, Dec. 16, 17, 18 19.
Applications are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or can be picked up at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
For more information, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc scarecrow contest kicks off Oct. 17
Lompoc's annual scarecrow contest will take place from Oct. 17-31, with judging and voting to begin on Oct. 23.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
To sign up, contact event hosts, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce at 805-736-4567, or email memebrship@lompoc.com.
The deadline for businesses to register is Oct. 4.
Once registered, businesses will be invited to decorate their storefronts with a scarecrow that is either handmade or purchased.
Creations — which may be spooky, funny, traditional, crazy, or totally unique — must be on display from Oct. 17-31.
Voting categories on the ballots are "most original," "spookiest" and "funniest," with two overall awards: People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick.
Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year's competition.
Voting is available online only at linktr.ee/lompocvalleychamber or via surveymonkey.com/r/3WHXVGJ
Annual Chalk Festival returns Oct. 21-23 to Lompoc Airport
The third annual "Lompoc Chalks" Chalk Festival is slated for Oct. 21-23 at the Lompoc Airport, marking its return after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, according to event organizers.
While the 2019 event was held downtown, artists, crafters, musicians and food trucks this year will be invited to the city's airport tarmac, as the venue provides optimal space and premium drawing surface for participating chalk artists, said organizers with the Lompoc Theatre Project.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit group that aims to raise funds to restore and reopen Lompoc's downtown landmark theater.
As in years past, chalk artists can participate individually, in teams, classrooms, etc., and are encouraged to seek out sponsors. If unable to locate a sponsor, organizers will match one with the artist(s), organizers said.
Sponsorship prices range from $150 for a 4-by-6-foot square to $350 for an 8-by-8-foot space. Four additional sponsorship levels are available and range from Bronze ($500) to Major Sponsor ($5,000).
Sponsor registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2BHRX7X.
Artist registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJNFFMX, or a printable form can be downloaded at mcusercontent.com/80a2d4c51404f60613b06462a/images/719c260c-0ba1-ec6a-e4e2-8ac0fdbc7218.jpg.
For questions and updates, visit lompoctheatre.org/chalks, or contact the Lompoc Theatre Project at Lompocchalks@gmail.com.
Trick or Treat event slated for Oct. 29
Local businesses are being sought to participate in Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat community event slated for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The deadline to register is Sept. 30 in order to be placed on the Trick or Treat map.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate in handing out candy to local trick-or-treaters, either from their place of business or from a booth at Centennial Park.
Businesses interested in participating can contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email memebrship@lompoc.com
The event is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau in collaboration with City of Lompoc Recreation Division.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to host 'Dunkin' for Pumpkins event
Lompoc Parks & Rec will host a Dunkin for Pumpkins event on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the aquatic center activity pool will transform into a floating pumpkin patch from which members of the public will be invited to select a gourd.
Once pumpkins are "picked," participants can decorate their pumpkins at one of the decorating stations on the back patio from 11 a.m. to noon.
The cost of general admission including a pumpkin is $14, and general admission with no pumpkin is $6 per person.
Children under the age of six must be within an arm’s reach of an adult at all times.
Pre-registration is required.
Registration can be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
For questions, contact Lompoc Parks & Rec at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or by calling 805-875-8100.