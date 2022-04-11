Parks & Recreation Division to offer teen employment workshop
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is hosting a two-day job-hunting workshop for teens and young adults from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, at the Anderson Recreation Center.
The Summer Employment Workshop for Teens is designed to inform those between the ages of 15 and 19 who are entering the process of finding employment.
Both days of the workshop will highlight new, helpful techniques for a successful career hunt, including how to acquire and complete a job application, write a resume and prepare for a job interview.
All who complete the program are guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division for summer employment, according to city officials.
The workshop requires a $15 fee per student.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or stop by 125 W. Walnut Ave. during regular business hours from Monday through Friday.
Registration can be completed at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
Lompoc Aquatic Center offering swim instructor training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer three days of free swim instructor training classes this month at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being held to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25.
Candidates must be proficient swimmers age 16 and older who can demonstrate floating on their back, front crawl, back crawl, breaststroke and treading water for 1 minute. The training will be presented in a classroom learning format in which participants will receive an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs and skills practice of stroke techniques. They also will receive practice teaching assignments that will give them experience in teaching program modules that include doing doing demonstrations, managing a class and evaluating swimmers' progress. Participants will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
The three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and will not be transferable to other aquatic facilities. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon completion.
Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required to register for the course.
Junior Giants summer baseball program open for registration
The San Francisco’s Giants Community Fund will again sponsor the Junior Giants summertime baseball program for boys and girls age 5 to 13 at no cost to participants.
Volunteer coaches are being sought in order for the program to be offered.
The program is a noncompetitive baseball league for boys and girls to learn about baseball, leadership, teamwork, integrity and confidence. The program also features a reading program with great incentives for participants.
This summer league begins in mid-June and is hosted by the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division.
Registration is now open at www.gojrgiants.org.
For program information, to register or to inquire about volunteering, call Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.
Lompoc Library reinstates evening hours; resumes story time
The Lompoc Public Library is resuming evening hours of operation for the first time since the pandemic-induced closures.
New hours at the main branch library are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Village Library will remain open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
In addition, story time programming has returned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Lompoc Library and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Village Library. "Spanish Cuentos" story time is slated for 3 p.m. Thursdays at at the Lompoc Library.
Additional in-person library programming will be announced.
For updates, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library. Further questions can be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.
Kids' track and field meet slated for April 24
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is inviting local youth — grades third through eighth — to participate in the Lompoc Kiwanis Track & Field Meet championships at Huyck Stadium on Sunday, April 24.
The event, which is sponsored by the Lompoc Kiwanis Club, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave.
Registration to the event includes participation in a maximum of four events in the following categories: sprints, distance runs and relays, and field events.
Check-in starts at 8 a.m. on the day of the meet.
The cost to register is $15 per athlete, or $200 per club or team for up to 25 athletes.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Preregistration is recommended by Thursday, April 21.
Day-of registration will be available at a cost of $20 per athlete.
For more information, contact Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.
17th annual golf tournament benefiting youth open for registration
Lompoc Parks & Recreation and the Kiwanis Club will sponsor and co-host the community's 17th annual golf tournament on Friday, April 29, at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
Golf enthusiasts of all skill levels are encouraged to participate in the four-person scramble that benefits the Parks and Rec's Youth Scholarship Fund and Kiwanis' support of Lompoc youth.
The tournament will feature lunch, hors d’oeuvres, awards, raffles and mulligans, as well as golf.
Check-in time is 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Fees are $65 for Mission Club members; $125 per person; $150 for tee sponsors (includes tee sign); $600 for business sponsors (includes tee sign and four golfers).
The deadline to register for the tournament is Tuesday, April 26.
Registration is available online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation or by calling Lompoc Parks & Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. at 805-875-8095.
This year’s tournament sponsor is Kingsway Financial Advisors. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.