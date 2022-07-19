PCPA’s 'The Sound of Music' at Marian Theatre runs through July 31
PCPA production "The Sound of Music" will run through July 31 at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria.
Numerous student actors and young performers will join the cast of nearly 30 that features resident artists Emily Trask as Maria, George Walker as Capt. von Trapp, Christen Celaya as Elsa von Schraeder, Andrew Philpot as Max Detweiler, Don Stewart as Herr Zeller and Erik Stein as Admiral von Schreiber.
The family musical begins with Maria, a postulant nun who is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval captain after proving too high-spirited for the religious life. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern captain, and they marry.
Upon returning from their honeymoon, they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the captain’s immediate service in their navy. The family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theater.
For tickets, contact the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org. Tickets range from $33.50 to $50, based on day and time, and may increase upon demand. Performance dates are subject to change.
The latest COVID guidelines will be posted on the PCPA website as performance dates near.
Final screening for Movies in the Park set for Saturday
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division will screen its final Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park on Saturday, July 23.
The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Movies are shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m.
The last show of the season will be "Clifford the Big Red Dog."
Families are invited to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, though some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
No vaping, smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted, and pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
Empty Bowls fundraiser returning July 27 to DeWees Center
The 18th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser is slated to make a grand return to the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center on Wednesday, July 27, marking the comeback of indoor gathering for the event since before the pandemic.
The community event serves as the primary fundraiser each year for the Lompoc-area programs offered by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The event demonstrates the value in nourishing one another — especially the most vulnerable among us, according to organizers.
Similar to years past, attendees who purchase a $25 ticket will gain entry to the community event and have access to a selection of handcrafted ceramic bowls from which to choose and enjoy a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread.
Organizers say that taking the bowl home is meant to serve as a reminder of the meal's purpose: to provide healthy food for those facing hunger in the local community.
Two seating times are available at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at donate.foodbanksbc.org/event/lompoc-empty-bowls-2022/e402539.
The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
Chamber committee raising funds for sign restoration project
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee in partnership with local muralist Ann Thompson is seeking to raise $6,000 for the restoration of a Santa Rita Wine sign located at the southern entrance of Lompoc.
The sign's design celebrates the local wine industry and the city's connection to the Santa Rita Hills wine region that borders the valley.
Funds raised for the Gateway to the Santa Rita Wine Sign Restoration campaign will cover the cost of supplies, artist fees and future maintenance, as well as assist the volunteer-based EDC committee to achieve their goal to further beautify the city, a chamber spokeswoman said.
EDC committee members believe that city beautification is significant in helping to make Lompoc visually desirable, not only to community members but visitors, the spokeswoman said. She noted that beautification also brings uniqueness to "underperforming areas."
Once the mural project is completed, the committee will kick off another round of fundraising for a second restoration project — a sign at the defunct drive-in located at the north entrance of Lompoc.
To donate to the Santa Rita Wine sign project, checks annotated with “Santa Rita Wine Sign” can be made payable to: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Community Development Foundation and mailed to P.O. Box 626, Lompoc, CA 93438.