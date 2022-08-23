Public input sought on Community Development Block Grant
The Lompoc Community Development Division invites residents to provide feedback regarding unmet human services needed in the community.
The one-question block grant survey will be available through Wednesday, Aug. 31, in English and Spanish, and should take a few minutes to complete, a city spokesperson said.
The survey is part of a citizen participation plan in which citizens and local nonprofit service agencies work in partnership with the city to identify human service needs for funding.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires cities to develop and implement community programming with feedback provided by residents.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to offer swim instructor training in September
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being held to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials, including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.
Lompoc Aquatic Center closed through Aug. 28
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is closed for annual preventative maintenance through Sunday, Aug. 28, the city announced.
This closure affects the entire facility and all regularly scheduled programs such as lap swim, swim lessons, swim team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes.
For additional information on the closure, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.
Savie Health free clinic to offer behavioral health care services
Savie Health free clinic in Lompoc recently added behavioral health care to its list of services that benefit individuals without health insurance.
The clinic, which opened in June at 1111 E. Ocean Ave., is now providing access to Savie Health’s licensed clinical social workers who offer resources and referrals to patients experiencing challenges that may include housing, food insecurity, access to child care, etc.
Patients can inquire about new services by calling the clinic at 805-743-4776 and leaving a voicemail with contact information, or by visiting the clinic during hours of operation — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
All health care services are available in both English and Spanish.
Savie Health was founded by Dr. Ahmad Nooristani, a hospitalist at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, who founded the SLO NOOR Foundation clinic in San Luis Obispo. Savie Health intends to add vision and dental care to its services in the near future.
For more information, visit saviehealth.org.