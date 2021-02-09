About Town: Recreation division collecting vendor interest ahead of community market launch

Recreation division collecting vendor interest ahead of community market launch
The Lompoc Recreation Division is gauging interest from community members ahead of a scheduled launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market in late spring.
Community members — both individuals and businesses — are welcome to be included in the February and March planning workshops, which will cover topics relating to seller’s permits, business tax license requirements and the registration process, according to city officials.
The outdoor market will be open to all vendors, crafters and farmers, as well as other businesses, with a discount being offered to brick-and-mortar businesses.
Specific dates have yet to be established for the workshops or the launch of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market.
The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the downtown parking lot on the corner of Ocean Avenue and I Street.
Community members interested in learning more about the market, participating in planning workshops or receiving market updates are asked to contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or by email at recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Lompoc Public Library winter reading challenge continues
Readers of all ages still can register for the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge that runs through Feb. 28.
To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8
The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.
For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775
Lompoc High School Alumni Association offering scholarships to alum
Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships to both Lompoc High School graduates and graduating seniors who are attending college or vocational school.
Lompoc High seniors who have attended the school for four years and are a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association are eligible for the scholarship and can apply by downloading the application at lompochighschool.lusd.org/services/counseling.
Additional information can be picked up at the campus counseling office. Applications must be submitted by March 15.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently attending a university, community college or vocational school and are enrolled in at least 12 units, include: four years of attendance at Lompoc High School and membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or can be downloaded at www.lompochighalumni.com. Applications are due May 3.
Questions can be directed to lhsmom54@yahoo.com
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
Fire Department accepting vendor applications for fireworks stands
Vendor applications now are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks.
Qualified applicants chosen by lottery are limited to six sale stands and locations in the city. First priority is given to new applicants.
Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and at Lompoc Fire Station 1, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.
The deadline to submit an application either online via the city's website or in-person at Lompoc Fire Station 1 is 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration.
The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place Feb. 25.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2020 are not typically eligible for this year's lottery but still can apply.
Last year’s nonprofit groups will be considered for an alternate position and entered into the lottery in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.
