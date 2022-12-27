Registration open for 5K Resolution Run
Lompoc residents are invited to ring in a healthy new year by participating in the city's annual 5K Resolution Run, set for 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the River Bend Multipurpose Trail.
The outdoor event, organized by the Lompoc Recreation Division, is open to people age 5 and older and all ability levels.
Participants from age 5 to 7 will run a 1K, and those over age 8 will run a 3K. Participants will be able to walk or run the course.
First- and second-place awards will be given to winners in each age category.
Day-of registration is $25 per person and will open at 8 a.m. on race day, though preregistration for $20 is recommended, according to city officials.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and should be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Registration forms also can be picked up at the Anderson Recreation Center.
For more information, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100..
Apps for Flower Festival Queen due Jan. 9
Applications to run for 2023 Flower Festival Queen are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 414 W. Ocean Ave. and can be downloaded at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com.
Completed applications must be turned in at the office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, or emailed with required attachments to office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com
Candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach 21 prior to June 20. Candidates must not be pregnant, have ever been married, had a child or have been convicted of a felony. Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley for at least a year. This includes Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.
Other contest rules apply at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/queen/queen-application
For more information, call the LVFA office at 805-735-8511 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
City Of Lompoc holiday closure, service information
Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities will be closed to the public from Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 2, and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The holiday closure will include Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will close beginning Sunday, Dec. 18 for its annual winter maintenance, and remain closed through Sunday, Jan. 1, reopening Jan. 2.
The Lompoc Outdoor Community market will continue throughout the break on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
Lompoc Library and Village Library book drops will remain open, and library digital resources will continue to be available online.
Utility bill payments may be made online during the closure or placed in the yellow drop box in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Inquiries for new utility services can be sent via email to: utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Regular solid waste collection service will take place during the break and the Lompoc Landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
City essential services will remain operational, and the public can continue reporting any road hazards or other public works issues. Life-threatening emergencies should be reported by calling 9-1-1.
• Non-emergency street maintenance issues: (805) 875-8021 or use online form.
• Non-emergency urban forestry/tree issues: (805) 875-8034
• Non-emergency transit/bus issues: (805) 736-7666
• Non-emergency airport issues: (805) 875-8268
Christmas decoration collection showcased at main library
Local resident Jana Hunking is showcasing her private collection of "My Favorite Decorations" at the Lompoc Library through December.
Part of the collection includes a set of 1950s Charles Dickens carolers surrounded by snow; a family of cloth gingerbread dolls, and a number of unique handmade ornaments — some of which were created by Lompoc artists and crafters.
Other ornaments and objects on display were crafted in Mexico, Norway, Germany, and Egypt.
Hours of operation at the Lompoc Library are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.
LUSD school of choice enrollment open until Jan. 15
Parents of students interested in attending a school other than their school of residence during the 2023-24 academic year may submit an application to the Lompoc Unified district office by Jan. 15.
An application must be completed even if one's child has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school, district officials said, noting that although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval and approval is pending available space.
Transportation will not be provided by the school district in the instance the application is approved.
The district office is located at 1301 N A Street, Lompoc.
For more information, visit www.lusd.org or call Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.