Registration open for 5K Resolution Run

Lompoc residents are invited to ring in a healthy new year by participating in the city's annual 5K Resolution Run, set for 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at the River Bend Multipurpose Trail. 

The outdoor event, organized by the Lompoc Recreation Division, is open to people age 5 and older and all ability levels. 

0
0
0
0
0