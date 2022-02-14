Registration open for Lompoc teen conference
The Lompoc Youth Commission will host the eighth annual TOTAL (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.
The event — which will feature a keynote speaker and breakout sessions that are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire participants — is open to all junior high and high school students.
The conference will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.
The featured keynote speaker is Melvin Adams, a two-time NCAA All-American basketball player and team captain of the Harlem Globetrotters.
The day includes breakfast, lunch and breakout sessions.
Preregistration is recommended prior to the event. Registration is $15 per student and can be made by calling the Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100 or visiting 125 W. Walnut Ave. during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registration also can be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
AYSO seeking nominations for board members
The Lompoc American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is accepting nominations for board members.
Those interested in applying can contact Lompoc Regional Commissioner Meghan Stallworth at meghan5316@icloud.com, by Thursday, Feb. 28.
Voting and appointments will be made on Monday March 7, 2022.
Lompoc Family YMCA aims to raise $90K during annual campaign
The Lompoc Family YMCA announced a $90,000 fundraising goal for its upcoming 2022 annual campaign, which will provide outreach programming, financial assistance and access to opportunities for those in need.
According to a YMCA spokesman, every dollar raised in the annual campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs, including full-day child care and outdoor fitness programming for all ages.
Each year, the YMCA provides more than $100,000 in financial assistance to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs, the spokesman said.
This year’s campaign kicked off Feb. 3, with co-campaign chairs Bruce Coggin and Cristi Brooks-Montgomery heading up the fundraiser to ensure the goal is met.
Donations to the YMCA can be made at the Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., or by calling 805-736-3483.
For more information on the annual campaign, visit ciymca.org.
Lompoc to host springtime Flower Festival in place of two annual carnivals
Lompoc's annual SpringFest will not take place this year; however, the Flower Festival is set to make a return to Ryon Memorial Park from May 6 to 8 after a two-year interruption due to the pandemic.
"We couldn't get our normal dates for the Flower Festival and SpringFest," said Autumn Williamson, a spokeswoman with the Lompoc Valley Festival Association. "If we wanted to have a carnival, these were the dates that were available to us."
This year, due to lack of availability with carnival vendors, just one festival could be scheduled, Williamson said, noting that the Flower Festival parade also will not take place.
Organizers are currently accepting queen candidate applications, food booth and vendor applications. All applications are available for downloading at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/applications or by contacting the association office at 805-735-8511.
Admission to the three-day event is $5 after 1 p.m. Friday and $5 all day Saturday and Sunday. Children under 12 are free, and admission for mothers is free on Sunday, Mother's Day.
Presale carnival tickets to access rides and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.
Both spring and summer celebrations were canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid COVID-19 restrictions, breaking a 70-year annual tradition that brings thousands to celebrate the Flower Festival each year in June and a 30-year tradition that draws SpringFest crowds in April.
Both festivals are expected to make a full return in 2023, event organizers said.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services through April 13
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers are taking tax preparation appointments from members of the community now through April 13.
The 2021 tax deadline is April 18.
Members of the community are invited to contact 805-717-1302 to set up a tax document drop-off time at a location to be disclosed.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification is provided include all 2021 tax documentation and 2020 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.