Registration open for TOTAL Teen Conference
Lompoc Youth Commission's ninth annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders (TOTAL) Conference is scheduled for Friday, March 24 at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.
Registration is open to all junior high and high school students. Registration fees are $15 per student, and scholarships are available upon request.
The teen leadership event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Laymon Hicks, author of “A Kids Book about Failure," as well as breakout sessions designed to teach, motivate, empower, and inspire participants.
Additional guest presenters include Lompoc Police Department, Chuck Madson of Future for Lompoc Youth, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Youth Commissioners.
The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast. The program begins at 9 a.m., includes breakfast and lunch, and concludes at 2 p.m.
Preregistration is recommended prior to the event and can be conducted by phone at 805-875-8100, or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration can also be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.
Lifeguard training course begins March 3
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, March 3, that is available to those 15 years and older.
The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 27.
A pre-course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 12, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, according to recreation officials.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required at registration.
Flower Valley Golf Classic seeking teams, sponsors
The Flower Valley Golf Classic Foundation is actively seeking golfers, sponsors and auction donors for this year's Golf Classic event set for Friday, May 12.
Sponsors, such as major sponsor Coast Hills Credit Union which pledged $10,000, are recognized in the event awards program and listed prominently on a tee sign on the green that will be visible to more than 150 golfers and other visitors the day of the tournament.
Tickets are on sale for the day-long event that includes 18 holes of golf, a buffet dinner, and a live and silent auction.
The event will be hosted at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village and is the major fundraising effort for the nonprofit foundation, established in 1990, with this year's proceeds supporting Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Funds raised will be used to purchase new equipment and materials for LVMC's Rehabilitation Services Department, the Comprehensive Care Center and Lompoc Health – North H Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Among the purchases will be equipment to provide physical assistance to patients with limited movement; a ramp to simulate real-world obstacles; speech therapy assessment tools and a treadmill and recumbent bike to aid with the progression of higher-level activity in the outpatient setting.
Registration for the golf portion of the day is $150 and includes a tee prize, lunch, a round of golf, door prize ticket and a buffet dinner.
Those who would just like to attend the evening banquet around 5:30 p.m. can do so for $30 per ticket.
Tickets can be purchased at LHDFoundation.org/golf
The Foundation is a 501c (3) non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible. The Foundation’s Federal Tax ID # is 77-0262454.
For more information, contact foundation president Alice Milligan at 805-736-4005 or foundation coordinator Susan Xiong at 805-737-5762.