Residents can apply for July 4 block party permission
Applications to host a Fourth of July block party now are available to members of the community through Lompoc Parks & Recreation.
Officials have identified the Johns-Manville Park parking lot as a community location that could be used to hold a permitted block party.
The deadline to submit a block party application is noon Thursday, June 17.
Additionally, Lompoc Parks & Recreation is coordinating with the Lompoc police and fire departments to encourage community members who want to light so-called safe-and-sane fireworks to do so in a safe environment, on closed city streets, according to city officials.
Block party application packets are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Block party applications must be turned in in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center or sent via email to recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us (with fee payment made over the phone).
Community members with questions about community block parties in Lompoc should contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.
American Veterans United monthly meeting slated for June 26
American Veterans United will hold a general monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
The group is a local nonprofit organization that advocates for active-duty service members, veterans and their families.
Veterans seeking help with benefits and claims are encouraged to attend. Masks are required to attend.
Merchandise will be for sale at the meeting, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward.
The American Veterans United meetings are usually held the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, contact Henry Alfaro at 805-529-1313 or email avuinc@yahoo.com.
Special mail-in election to be conducted for cannabis tax ballot measure
A special municipal election for a cannabis tax ballot measure will be held Aug. 31.
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 1 regular meeting to place the ballot measure before voters in a mail-in-only election.
The ballot measure would impose a graduated tax on Lompoc cannabis manufacturing and distribution operators, ranging from .5 cents per dollar to 2.5 cents per dollar, based on gross annual sales.
Officials said there would be no sunset clause on the measure, which is estimated to collect $1.2 million annually for the city based on businesses currently open.
In order to pass and be adopted, the ballot measure must be approved by a majority of voters (50% plus one).
YMCA accepting registrations, sponsorships for annual golf tournament
The Lompoc Family YMCA is accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for the 21st Annual Kid’s For Character golf tournament — or “The Ketrenia Klassic,” in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall.
The event will be held at the Lompoc Mission Club on Friday, July 30.
The charity tournament provides funds to support Lompoc Valley youth and families taking part in YMCA camps, programs and membership opportunities.
Awards, raffle, and a live and silent auction will promptly follow the tournament.
According to Tommy Speidel, regional executive director, support from the community, businesses, members, and volunteers helped the YMCA navigate an incredibly challenging last year.
This year's event will be in memory of Ketrenia Hall, wife of Lompoc Family YMCA board member James M. Hall.
Ketrenia Hall, who died in 2013, was named Channel Islands YMCA Golden Triangle Award winner in 2002 for her various roles as a volunteer.
She also was Lompoc Woman of the Year in 2011, volunteered with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church, and was a member of the Human Services Commission and Beta Sigma Phi.
To register, sponsor or for other information, visit https://www.ciymca.org/lompoc-golf-tournament or contact Kathryn Thompson at 805-736-3483, or Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.
Nominations now accepted for spring yard beautification contest
The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations from Lompoc homes and businesses for the spring yard beautification contest.
Judging for the yard beautification contest, known formerly as the Say It With Flowers contest, will begin Monday, June 21, and run through Friday, June 25.
Yards will be judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria to include more than just flowers.
Members of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission will judge locations while driving around Lompoc assessing those homes and businesses nominated.
Only yards that can be seen while in a vehicle from the street will be considered this year, and no backyards will be judged. Judges also may consider residences and businesses without a nomination.
Winners will be announced Thursday, July 1.
Yard nominations may be submitted by calling Kathleen at 805-875-8034, or by submitting an email to k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.