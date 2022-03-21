Scholarship deadline approaching for Lompoc High School alum
Lompoc High School Alumni Association still is offering $1,000 scholarships to Lompoc High School graduates who are attending college or vocational school.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently enrolled in at least 12 units at a university, community college or vocational school include membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, April 25.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or download the college student application at at lompochighalumni.com. Further questions can be directed to Rosa Chavez at lhsmom54@yahoo.com.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
LUSD seeking community input about possible textbook adoption
Lompoc Unified School District is considering purchasing new materials for Lompoc and Cabrillo high school as part of a 2022-23 textbook adoption.
The school board, community, parents, teachers, staff and students are invited to learn more about the new materials that will be on display at the Lompoc Public Library between March 26 and April 23.
All information will be posted on the LUSD website under Science Textbook Adoptions at lusd.org/departments/curriculumandinstruction.
Vandenberg seeking volunteer docents for snowy plover breeding season
Vandenberg Space Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2022 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.
The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.
Duties include:
- Roving the beach or standing at the entrance for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
- Welcoming and educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
- Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
- Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers and other Vandenberg staff when necessary;
- Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
- Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.
Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.
Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Docents should plan to volunteer at least two hours per month throughout the plover season. The plover docent coordinator will provide a one-hour training session online or in person, along with T-shirt, hat and other materials.
For more information and to sign up for training, contact the plover docent coordinator at 30CES.CEIEA.NaturalResources@us.af.mil.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services through April 13
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers are taking tax preparation appointments from members of the community now through April 13.
The 2021 tax deadline is April 18.
Members of the community are invited to contact 805-717-1302 to set up a tax document drop-off time at a location to be disclosed.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification is provided include all 2021 tax documentation and 2020 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.