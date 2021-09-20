Central Coast veterans invited to Sept. 25 American Veterans meeting
Local nonprofit American Veterans United will hold its monthly general meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
The nonprofit is inviting veterans and their families living on the Central Coast that are seeking support with benefits and claims to attend.
Merchandise will be on sale at the meeting, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward.
Meetings are typically held on the fourth Saturday of each month. Per County Health guidelines, masks are required to attend.
For more information, contact Henry Alfaro at 805-529-1313, email avuinc@yahoo.com, or go to https://avuinc.org
Colorthon hospital fundraiser set for Oct. 30 at Mission Club
Registration is now open for the 2021 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 30.
The fundraising event will begin with registration for individuals, families and groups at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot. The untimed event is open to all.
Participants are invited to either run or walk a prearranged 5K course through a series of “color stations,” where volunteers will toss colored powder composed of dyed cornstarch at runners.
The preregistration form can be found at lhdfoundation.org/colorthon.
A discount registration rate is available to those who register by Oct. 20: $30 for adults; $25 each for a team of four; and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger.
Registration the day of the event is $35 for each adult; $30 each for a team of four; and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger.
Numerous sponsorship levels also are available and can be arranged by contact outreach coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-875-8868.
The Colorthon event will help raise funds to purchase an advanced MRI machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
As of Sept. 1, masks are recommended but not required for this event. Health and safety protocols are subject to change based on federal, state and local government policies.
Go to lhdfoundation.org for more information and updates.
Lompoc Rec scholarships available to low-income residents
The city of Lompoc now is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the city announced Friday.
A $15,000 CDBG Human Services grant to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants via full scholarships is available for a limited time and while funds last.
The program is open to all ages.
A one-page application that includes self-certifying low-income status can be accessed at: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/Participant
The city will contact every 10th applicant to submit verification of certification.
Additional information on Community Development Department programs is posted at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.
Business storefronts invited to participate in annual scarecrow contest
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will sponsor the city's annual scarecrow contest that invites businesses to participate by decorating their storefronts with a creative Halloween-themed scarecrow feature.
The contest will run from Oct. 11 to 31, and businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
Ballots are available to the public online at www.lompoc.com and will include the categories "Most Original," "Spookiest" and "Funniest."
Two overall awards — People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick — will be awarded. Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year.
To register as a contestant, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.
The deadline to register is Oct. 1.
Lompoc Christmas parade applications available
Applications for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Home for the Holidays,” are now available to the public.
Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 22, to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The parade will assemble at 4:30 p.m. with check-in at the Union Bank Parking lot on the corner of Pine Avenue and H Street.
The parade will commence at 6 p.m. and proceed south on H Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue, and heading south to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.
The hourlong parade is co-sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Applications will be available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and also at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours.
For more information, call 805-875-8100.