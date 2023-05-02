Sheep Shearing Day set for May 20

The wooly residents of La Purisima Mission in Lompoc are set to get their annual haircut during the 2023 Sheep Shearing Day event slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. 

During the family-friendly outdoor event, attendees will learn all about wool production during the mission times, as well as enjoy fun activities.

