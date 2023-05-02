Sheep Shearing Day set for May 20
The wooly residents of La Purisima Mission in Lompoc are set to get their annual haircut during the 2023 Sheep Shearing Day event slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
During the family-friendly outdoor event, attendees will learn all about wool production during the mission times, as well as enjoy fun activities.
La Purisima Mission State Historic Park is located at 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc.
To access La Purisima Mission calendar, visit www.lapurisimamission.org/calendar
Lompoc Flower Festival kicks off Friday
Lompoc's annual Flower Festival will return to Ryon Memorial Park Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25, featuring games, carnival rides, vendors, food booths and a schedule of live musical performances by local musicians.
Vendor booth application are available at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/flower-festival/applications, or stop by the Lompoc Valley Festivals Association at 414 W. Ocean Ave.
For more information, contact 805-735-8511.
The Lompoc Flower Festival Association, which organizes the event, cited financial constraints as the primary reason for the parade's cancelation.
For a list of participating food vendors and the live entertainment schedule, visit lompocvalleyfestivals.com.
Alpha Club Spring Garden Tour May 6
Lompoc's eighth annual Spring Garden Tour hosted by the Alpha Club will take place Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring four local properties for touring.
According to club chair Donna Dimock, this year's event is "something a little different."
Event attendees will be invited to take a self-guided tour of the four properties, including Lompoc Valley Cooling, for a firsthand glimpse of how fresh vegetables from local fields are processed for the stores.
Refreshments will be served during the tour at the Lompoc Alpha Club, located at 704 E. Ocean St.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling club members Maxine at 805-736-1645, or Donna at 805-736-3390.
Tickets are also available at Lompoc Valley Florist, 322-A North H Street, and Elna’s Dress Shop, 1673 Copenhagen Dr. in Solvang.
Mother/daughter afternoon tea May 7
The City of Lompoc will host its annual Mother/ Daughter Afternoon Tea on May 7 featuring tea and treats, as well as a range of activities including a princess sing-along, games and a photo booth.
Past and present Lompoc Flower Festival queen candidates are expected to make a special appearance alongside special guest Kaitlyn Chui.
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Dick Dewees Community Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave.
Tickets are $25 per adult, $15 for first child and $10 for each additional child, and can be purchased at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Anderson Rec Center form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Flower Festival queens contest.
Buellton Brew Fest making return May 6
Buellton's Brew Fest will be held at River View Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, featuring over 55 craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries and spirits companies.
In addition to beverages, an assortment of food trucks and lawn games will be on hand, including mega-sized beer pong and live performances by local talent The New Vibe, The Last Decade, and DJ Peete!
A $65 VIP ticket will provide access to the event an hour early, at 11:30 a.m., giving attendees the chance to sample from special beers not available during the general admission session.
General admission tickets are $55 to gain access to the event at 12:30 p.m. The ticket includes tastings from any of the craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries, and spirits on site.
A designated driver ticket is $20 for those guests who are looking to enjoy the festival and get their loved ones home safely. They can also enter during the VIP Session at 11:30 a.m.
For locals and visitors not staying in Buellton, the Brew Bus will be conducting pickups in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta. A bus transportation ticket must be purchased prior to the event, as no shuttle tickets will be sold at pickup locations.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit buelltonbrewfest.com.