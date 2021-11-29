Lompoc's St. Timothy Orthodox Church hosting craft show, food festival
St. Timothy Orthodox Christian Church in Lompoc is hosting a Christmas craft show and Mediterranean food festival at the Half Century Club, 341 North N St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
A variety of vendors will be on-site selling jewelry, candy, quilts, knit items and more.
The Mediterranean food menu will include Tabbouli, kebbe, spinach and cheese pies, rice, stuffed grape leaves and authentic desserts.
For more information, contact Intwanit with the church at 805-291-2915.
Christmas tree raffles underway at libraries
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System.
Patrons at both the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries are invited to view the trees, which will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 18, atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket, or $5 for six tickets.
The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, were decorated by Friends' members and supporters. The drawing for the raffles will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Winners need not be present.
The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports Lompoc-area libraries. All proceeds from the Christmas tree raffles will go toward library programs and services, according to the organization.
Cabrillo High Aquarium hosting season's greetings open house
Cabrillo High School Aquarium will host "Season's Greetings: Twinkly Lights," a holiday-themed open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1.
The aquarium will feature decorations for the holidays and colorful animals like vibrant corals. The community event is free and open to the public.
Annual Chase Santa Toys for Tots 5K event set for Dec. 4 at River Park
The sixth annual 5K walk/run event, Chase Santa, will take off on Saturday, Dec. 4, at River Park in Lompoc, offering participants a chance to stay in shape during the holiday season while attempting to beat Father Christmas to win prizes.
Participants are invited to register the day of the race, starting at 8 a.m., and take their marks at 9 a.m.
Cost for entry is $5 per person, plus one unwrapped toy per family that benefits the Lompoc Toys for Tots program. Donations made to Toys for Tots and the Lompoc Valley Distance Club are tax-deductible.
The first five participants in their age division who beat Santa will win a prize. Door prize drawings will be held after the awards.
For more information, call 805-733-2255, or email lompocvalleydistanceclub@gmail.com
Lompoc Pops Orchestra makes return to stage for Dec. 5 holiday concert
Lompoc's Pops Orchestra is set to make a melodious return at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, after almost two years, to present an evening of Christmas and seasonal favorites.
The evening concert to be held at Lompoc's First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St., also will feature a visit from Santa Claus.
Artistic director and conductor Maestro Brian Asher Alhadeff, who specializes in both producing and conducting large theatrical productions on the Central Coast, will lead the evening. Alhadeff has been a guest conductor for numerous other musical events including the San Luis Obispo Symphony, The Symphony of the Vines, Cuesta College Master Chorale, Cal Poly Student Opera Theater Workshop and the Santa Maria Philharmonic.
General admission is $20 for adults and $5 for full-time students of all ages, with student ID presented at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Presale tickets can be purchased by calling 805-735-6463. Unused season tickets from the 2019-20 season will be honored for admission.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and wear face coverings while indoors.