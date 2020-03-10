About Town: Teen leadership conference, Lompoc Concert Association show

Teen leadership conference to be held Friday
The city of Lompoc will hold its seventh annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders (TOTAL) Conference, which is organized by the Lompoc Youth Commission and is open to all middle and high school students, at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The theme will be “Back to the Future.” The keynote speakers and breakout sessions are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire participants. The day’s agenda will include breakfast, lunch, two breakout sessions, keynote speakers and a raffle.
Day-of registrations, at $15 per person, will be accepted at the door between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m.
Registration forms can be found online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Registration is also available by phone at 805-875-8100; at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.; or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
Flutist to headline Lompoc Concert Association show
Acclaimed flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz is set to headline the Lompoc Concert Association’s next show, scheduled for Friday, March 13.
The concert is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St. Single tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students.
Goeckeritz has entertained audiences around the world with her captivating live performances, expressive style and inspiring music, according to the Lompoc Concert Association. As a performing artist, she has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe, including a private concert at the renowned Žofín Palace in Prague for heads of government and the U.S. ambassador.
For more information on the Lompoc show, call 805-588-5971 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.
'March For Our Lives' scholarships available
The Lompoc March For Our Lives Committee, which works to promote safety and advance changing laws to save lives, is offering one $500 scholarship this spring to a graduating high school senior enrolled in Lompoc Unified School District.
Applications can be picked up from scholarship coordinators in the counseling offices at all three LUSD high schools. Students have until Friday, March 13, to complete and return the application.
The scholarships were developed in the aftermath of the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. Lompoc was among 850 cities worldwide that participated in a March For Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018.
The scholarship review committee is looking for a senior who shows an interest in reducing gun violence in Lompoc, across the country and worldwide. The committee will consider academics, ongoing community service, leadership activities, involvement in school activities and the quality of the essay on these issues/solutions.
For more information, contact Chairman Wally Waldau at 805-588-3998.
Democratic Club accepting scholarship applications
The Lompoc Valley Democratic Club (LVDC) is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship program. Completed applications must be received by the counselors at Lompoc and Cabrillo high schools by Friday, March 13, and by the counselors at Maple High School by May 15.
The LVDC annually awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors, one at each of the three Lompoc-area high schools — Lompoc High School, Cabrillo High School and Maple High School. The committee, according to the LVDC, will consider academics, ongoing community service, leadership activities, involvement in school activities and the quality of a written essay.
Students can pick up an application packet from the school counselor in charge of scholarships at each high school or by calling LVDC Assistant Scholarship Chairman Wally Waldau at 805-588-3998.
Dog rescue to hold bake sale fundraiser
Shadow’s Fund Dog Rescue will host a "St. Pittie's Day" bake sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, in front of Walmart, 701 W. Central Ave. ("St. Pittie's Day" refers to a campaign started by the ASPCA to encourage the adoption of pit bulls.)
A variety of homemade baked goods and dog treats will be available for purchase. Gift baskets also will be raffled off, with raffle tickets available for $1.
All of the proceeds, according to organizers, will be used to support Shadow’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehoming of senior dogs, dogs labeled as pit bulls, and dogs with a treatable injury or illness.
For more information, contact Bea Rains at 805-736-3034.
Knights of Columbus St. Patty's dinner canceled
The Knights of Columbus Council 3570 announced Monday that it has canceled this year's annual St. Patrick's Day Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner.
The event had been planned for Saturday, March 14. No specific reason was given for the cancellation.
"Thank you for considering your support of this event. Please note that the Knights will attempt to return the funds for all sold and paid-for pre-paid tickets," read a portion of a statement from the local Knights of Columbus.
For more information, email recorder3570@yahoo.com.
Elks Lodge to host dinner/auction to benefit Scout Troop
The Lompoc Elks Lodge is inviting community members to attend a fundraising dinner and auction it will host to benefit Scout Troop 2274 at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Tickets to the event are $30. The meal will include barbecue chicken and beef, bread, beans and a salad. The auction will include local products, patriotic memorabilia and cakes.
The funds will be used to help send the local Scout troop to Philmont National Scout Ranch in New Mexico, according to the Elks Lodge.
Tickets are available at the Box Shop (740 North H St.), Tom's Burgers (115 E. College Ave.), and Wilkerson Chiropractic (415 E. Ocean Ave.).