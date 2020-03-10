About Town: Teen leadership conference, Lompoc Concert Association show

The concert is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St. Single tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students.

Goeckeritz has entertained audiences around the world with her captivating live performances, expressive style and inspiring music, according to the Lompoc Concert Association. As a performing artist, she has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe, including a private concert at the renowned Žofín Palace in Prague for heads of government and the U.S. ambassador.

For more information on the Lompoc show, call 805-588-5971 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.

'March For Our Lives' scholarships available

The Lompoc March For Our Lives Committee, which works to promote safety and advance changing laws to save lives, is offering one $500 scholarship this spring to a graduating high school senior enrolled in Lompoc Unified School District.

Applications can be picked up from scholarship coordinators in the counseling offices at all three LUSD high schools. Students have until Friday, March 13, to complete and return the application.