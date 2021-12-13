Thompson Park playground closed until further notice for repair
The playground at Thompson Park in Lompoc is closed while repairs are being made to the damaged slide and climbing apparatus.
The playground area currently is fenced off for the community’s safety, according to Parks and Recreation Department staff, who are asking the public to keep out.
A reopening date has not been determined but will be announced as soon as that information is available, staff said.
City seeks public input on streetscape improvements during Dec. 18 workshop
The city of Lompoc will hold a community workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, in conjunction with the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market to gather input about improvements along the North H Street and Ocean Avenue corridors.
The city’s planning division and partner agencies will solicit the public on how the improvements would best be implemented.
Dubbed the Lompoc Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvements Project, work will focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification along Lompoc’s major transportation corridors, Highway 1 and Highway 246.
The improvements, according to city officials, will address transit needs, safety issues, implement the city’s goal of ‘complete streets’ and help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The workshop will be held at the Lompoc Community Outdoor Market, in the 200 block of West Ocean Avenue, where members of the public are invited "to swing by the city's booth at the market" between 9 a.m. and noon to provide feedback.
Details on the project are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/community-development/lompoc-streetscape-multi-modal-improvements-project.
Lompoc Museum adopts modified holiday hours
The Lompoc Museum will have modified hours for the rest of December in observance of the upcoming holidays.
Hours of operation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 20 through Dec. 31.
Beginning Jan. 2, the museum will return to normal hours of operation: noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The museum gift shop this month will feature holiday items for sale including ornaments, decorations, figures, art pieces, accessories and books on local history.
LED Christmas light exchange program for residents runs through Jan. 28
The Lompoc Conservation District has launched an LED Christmas light exchange program that gives local businesses and residents the option to swap out old, inefficient holiday light strings for new LED holiday lights.
The city's utility customers are invited to bring their old holiday light strings and exchange them for new LED holiday lights on a first-come, first-served basis through Jan. 28, or while supplies last.
The service is being offered at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and at Lompoc Home Depot, 1701 E. Ocean Ave., from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Participants must bring a current utility bill, a photo ID and their old holiday lights to participate.
Customers are limited to four new light string replacements per utility account, and will have the option to choose a new string of mini or C9 Christmas lights on a 1-for-1 exchange basis, a city spokeswoman said.
Participants will be invited to enter a raffle for a chance to win a variety of Christmas yard decorations donated by Lompoc Home Depot, as well as other energy-conserving items.
The goal of the exchange program is to help residents reduce energy use and save on utility bills this holiday season, the spokeswoman said.
According to reports, replacing traditional incandescent holiday lights with LEDs can help keep energy bills low through the holidays as LED holiday lights use approximately 75% less energy than conventional incandescent light strings, allowing up to 20 strings to be connected without overloading a wall socket.
Further, LEDs are much cooler than incandescent lights, and are made with epoxy lenses, reducing the risk of fire, burnt fingers and broken lights during the holidays.
Christmas tree raffles underway at libraries
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System.
Patrons at both the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries are invited to view the trees, which will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 18, atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket, or $5 for six tickets.
The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, were decorated by Friends' members and supporters. The drawing for the raffles will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Winners need not be present.
The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports Lompoc-area libraries. All proceeds from the Christmas tree raffles will go toward library programs and services, according to the organization.