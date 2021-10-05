True Vine Bible Fellowship hosting domestic violence awareness event Oct. 9
True Vine Bible Fellowship is partnering with nonprofit Three Hart Connection to host informational event "Uniting Christians Against Domestic Violence" as Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicks off.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. The church is located at 533 Avalon St. in Lompoc.
Representatives from Three Hart Connection, the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and Vandenberg's Sexual Assault Prevention Response Office will present information to those in attendance.
Food and refreshments also will be served.
For questions or to RSVP, visit threehartconnection.org.
Friends of the Lompoc Library annual meeting, election set for Oct. 27
The Friends of the Lompoc Library will hold its annual meeting and election of officers at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the library's Grossman Gallery.
Nominations for the positions of president and secretary will be taken on the floor.
Members are encouraged to attend the meeting and, also, offer continued support for the organization.
The library is located at 501 E. North Ave.
LUSD to participate in Great California ShakeOut campaign
The Lompoc Unified School District will participate in the Great California ShakeOut earthquake preparedness campaign "in the interest of safety to all of the students and staff," a school official said.
All LUSD campuses will be participating in the drill at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 21.
During the drill, students and staff will practice how to "drop, cover and hold on" — the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during an earthquake, according to federal, state and local emergency management experts.
Millions of people in schools, organizations and homes participate each year, according to the ShakeOut campaign, which is designed to help districts ensure school safety goes beyond the school campus.
'Dunkin for Pumpkins' at Lompoc Aquatic Center slated for Oct. 24
Lompoc Parks & Recreation is hosting a Halloween-themed water event "Dunkin for Pumpkins" at the Lompoc Aquatic Center from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 24.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center’s activity pool will transform into a floating pumpkin patch where youth up to 17 years old can swim and select a floating pumpkin.
Once pumpkins are picked, participants will have the opportunity to decorate their pumpkins at the decorating station on the back patio.
Preregistration for this event is required and cost of general admission that includes a pumpkin is $12. General admission without a pumpkin is $6 per person.
Children under the age of 6 must be within an arm’s reach of an adult at all times.
For more information, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center, or call 805-875-8100.
Lompoc Rec scholarships available to low-income residents
The city of Lompoc now is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a new Community Development Block Grant program.
A $15,000 CDBG Human Services grant to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants via full scholarships is available for a limited time and while funds last.
The program is open to all ages.
A one-page application that includes self-certifying low-income status can be accessed at: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/Participant
The city will contact every 10th applicant to submit verification of certification.
Additional information on Community Development Department programs is posted at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.