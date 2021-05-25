True Vine Church hosting presentation on human trafficking awareness
True Vine Church will hold a presentation about human trafficking awareness at 1 p.m. June 5. Adults and youth are invited to attend.
The presentation is sponsored by the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.
True Vine Church is located at 533 Avalon St. in Lompoc.
Lompoc Recreation Division to offer summer drop-in camp
The Lompoc Recreation Division will open up registration for this year's summer drop-in camp starting Monday, May 24.
Camp run from June 21 through August 13.
Summer drop-in camp will be held at the Anderson Recreation Center from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is open to children ages 6 to 12.
The weekly fee per child is $25, with a $5 sibling discount for households with multiple children enrolled.
Preregistration is required to secure a spot this summer, as space is limited.
For more information on how to register, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.
City sponsors commercial refrigeration energy-efficiency program
Lompoc will bring back its "Keep Your Cool Commercial Refrigeration" energy-efficiency program in June to encourage commercial business owners to retrofit inefficient refrigeration equipment.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and enrollment will end when all funds have been allocated.
According to a program spokesperson, the city will sponsor the program and cover up to 100% of costs to upgrade inefficient and dated refrigeration equipment in order to help businesses increase the lifespan of equipment and save energy and money.
Interested business owners can request a free energy audit of their refrigeration equipment to determine if energy savings are feasible at their locations, the spokesperson said.
Eligible products range from LED lighting and motor controllers to strip curtains and door closers.
For more information on the program, call Keep Your Cool staff at 800-449-3687. Those calling are asked to include their name, business name and a phone number for a return call.
The program is funded by the public benefit program charge — a 2.85% charge on electric use that is collected through the city’s utility billing department.
For more information on the city's conservation programs, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/conservation or contact 805-875-8252.
Lompoc online utility bill payment portal now live
Lompoc utility customers now can access the new online payment portal on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com by clicking on the “pay utility bill” icon.
Due to the pandemic, there currently are no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections, a city spokeswoman said, noting that the city also has reduced electric and water charges for customers due to the extended length of the billing cycles.
The bill payment site can be accessed directly at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance/pay-bills-online.
How to register and what to expect:
- Once on the utility bill payment site, customers should select “access your online account.”
- When the page opens, customers should select “citizen self service” to register.
- Customers will then see a new account number and customer ID on their bill statements moving forward.
- After linking their utility account, customers can view and pay bills, sign up for EFT automatic bank draft payments and change their bill delivery preferences.
- Customers can expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.
Lompoc utility billing notes to customers:
- The water meter charge has always been included in the water charge. However, the new system allows the water meter charge to be a separate line item so customers can see their actual water use charge.
- Electric rate assistance (the $9 credit) no longer shows on the billing statement as a line item but is deducted from the total bill amount.
- For auto draft (EFT) customers, automatic bank withdrawals will not be processed for two billing cycles. Automatic withdrawals will resume in June. Customers may opt to make a payment using other payment methods. If no payment is made, the entire account balance will be debited when automatic withdrawals resume.
- Bill payments are accepted by phone at 805-875-8286 and 805-875-8259 by mail, bank draft, e-bill and drop box, located at Lompoc Civic Center Plaza, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
- Those looking to start or stop utility service may email: utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.