About Town: Updated list of Lompoc events, services affected by coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus prompts widespread cancellations, postponements, changes in services
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, local events have been canceled, postponed or otherwise altered in an effort to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of this coronavirus. Here is an updated list of Lompoc-area events that have been affected, plus services available during the health crisis:
- The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 2020 awards banquet, which it plans to hold virtually on Aug. 19. Nominations are being accepted for Man and Woman of the Year, and the Small Business Excellence and Volunteer of the Year awards. Nomination forms, which are due by July 19, are available at www.lompoc.com/annual-awards.html.
- After temporarily suspending its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of AARP volunteers has resumed providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members. The services will be available through July 10. Anyone interested in utilizing the service is encouraged to call 805-430-9448 and leave a message with their name and phone number.
- The city of Lompoc has established an emergency operations center to help keep residents informed about issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To access the center, which is not physically open to the public, call 805-875-8071.
- The 36th annual West Coast Piper Cub Fly-In has been canceled. The aviation event, which features historic yellow Piper Cub airplanes, had been planned for July 10 through 12 at the Lompoc Airport.
- The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has canceled its summer book sale, which had been scheduled for July 17 through 18. The organization said it is hopeful to return with its fall book sale from Oct. 16 through 17.
- The Lompoc Elks Lodge has been temporarily closed and all upcoming blood drives at the facility have been canceled at this time.
- Superior Home Health & Senior Services, which is based in Lompoc, has announced that it will help seniors with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping and other errands that are deemed essential. After beginning the services in Lompoc, the company has since expanded to offer them in the Santa Maria and Solvang areas. The services will be provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anyone who would like to utilize them is encouraged to call 805-737-4357.
- The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has continued to operate during the pandemic, but clients are no longer allowed inside the building and are now being processed at the window near the entrance. The operating hours for the Food Pantry, located at 325 North Second St., are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call the Food Pantry at 805-736-6226.
- The Lompoc Museum has closed until further notice.
- The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club has closed its doors indefinitely. Club leaders said they plan to resume the club's Friday night bingo, bunco and birthday bingo as soon as they are able.
- The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce closed its office to visitors. Chamber staff will be available during regular business hours by phone, email or appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding lunch break from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.) on weekdays.
- The Lompoc and Village libraries are closed indefinitely.
- The city of Lompoc temporarily canceled all recreation and senior programs, with the exception of the Community Action Commission Senior Nutrition program and Brown Bag program.
- The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center and Lompoc Aquatic Center have been closed indefinitely.
