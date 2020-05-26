About Town: Updated list of Lompoc events, services impacted by pandemic

Coronavirus prompts widespread cancellations, postponements, changes in services
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, local events have been canceled, postponed or otherwise altered in an effort to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of this coronavirus. Here is an updated list of Lompoc-area events that have been affected, plus services available during the health crisis:
- The city of Lompoc has established an emergency operations center to help keep residents informed about issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To access the center, which is not physically open to the public, call 805-875-8071.
- The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has canceled its summer book sale, which had been scheduled for July 17 through 18. The organization said it is hopeful to return with its fall book sale from Oct. 16 through 17.
- The Lompoc Pops Orchestra has canceled the final performance of its 2019-20 concert season, which had been scheduled for June 22. The move came after the orchestra had already canceled its March 30 show.
- The 36th annual West Coast Piper Cub Fly-In has been canceled. The aviation event, which features historic yellow Piper Cub airplanes, had been planned for July 10 through 12 at the Lompoc Airport.
- The Lompoc Music Association has canceled its annual "Concert at the Mission" event, which is traditionally held on the final Sunday of the Lompoc Flower Festival at La Purisima Mission. The organization reported that it hopes to bring back the event in 2021.
- The Lompoc Valley Festival Association has canceled this year's Flower Festival, which had been scheduled for June 24 through 28 at Ryon Park.
- The Lompoc Elks Lodge has been temporarily closed and all upcoming blood drives at the facility have been canceled at this time.
- Superior Home Health & Senior Services, which is based in Lompoc, has announced that it will help seniors with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping and other errands that are deemed essential. After beginning the services in Lompoc, the company has since expanded to offer them in the Santa Maria and Solvang areas. The services will be provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anyone who would like to utilize them is encouraged to call 805-737-4357.
- The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has continued to operate during the pandemic, but clients are no longer allowed inside the building and are now being processed at the window near the entrance. The operating hours for the Food Pantry, located at 325 North Second St., are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call the Food Pantry at 805-736-6226.
- Lompoc Unified School District canceled all in-person classes through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
- The Lompoc Museum has closed until further notice.
- The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club has closed its doors indefinitely. Club leaders said they plan to resume the club's Friday night bingo, bunco and birthday bingo as soon as they are able.
- The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce closed its office to visitors. Chamber staff will be available during regular business hours by phone, email or appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding lunch break from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.) on weekdays.
- The Lompoc and Village libraries are closed indefinitely.
- The city of Lompoc temporarily canceled all recreation and senior programs, with the exception of the Community Action Commission Senior Nutrition program and Brown Bag program.
- The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center and Lompoc Aquatic Center have been closed indefinitely.
