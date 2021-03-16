About Town: Vaccine appointments available to Lompoc community members

LVCM continues to vaccinate eligible groups
Lompoc Valley Medical Center will be vaccinating food and agriculture workers, including employees of restaurants, grocery stores and farms, through Wednesday, according to CEO Steve Popkin.
Then from Thursday through Saturday, first dose vaccinations will be given to educators and child care workers. Scheduling for educators is being coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
No one remains on the waiting list for those 65 and older, Popkin said, but if there are still residents in that age range who need vaccinations, they can call Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 805-875-8909.
For information on eligibility and how to request an appointment, call the above phone number, email vaccine@lompocvmc.com or visit the vaccine webpage at lompocvmc.com/health-wellness/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/vaccinations?fbclid=IwAR2Q3ikU0uUcI05SrSMSzNW5yiYnmIIpJW3kks8fzKT-kxOfkTn1AtEDg0M
For other vaccine locations, go to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department webpage at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine/
Lompoc Recreation Division offering 'Egg My Yard'
The Lompoc Recreation Division is offering special programming this month which grants the Easter Bunny and his helpers permission to “egg” local homes.
Lompoc Recreation Division now is taking appointments from residents interested in participating. Each resident will get special Easter egg yard decorations, a candy-filled basket along with other goodies on their doorstep and a socially distanced visit from the Easter Bunny.
“Egg My Yard” is offered every half hour between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2.
The cost for a booking is $30. The deadline to secure an “egging” will be Friday, March 26.
Those looking for more information or to book a visit can contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc Unified School District inviting parents, educators to review new curriculum
New K-6 science curriculum "Twig Education" is being recommended for adoption by the Lompoc Unified School District for the 2021-22 school year.
Parents and educators are being invited to preview copies of the textbooks and student materials at the District Textbook Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. through Tuesday, March 23.
The school board will discuss the new curriculum during its meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom at https://www.lusd.org/district-administration/board-agenda-and-meetings
Vandenberg Air Force Base seeking volunteer docents
Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2021 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.
The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.
Duties include:
- Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
- Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
- Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
- Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers when necessary;
- Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
- Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.
Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.
Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, and training will be provided.
For more information, contact Samantha Kaisersatt at 805-605-0392 or samantha.kaisersatt@us.af.mil
