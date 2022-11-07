Veterans Day ceremony slated for Thursday in Lompoc
The public is invited to attend a Veterans Day ceremony at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building on Friday at 11 a.m. to honor all who served in the U.S. military.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Veterans and Associates Council (LVAC).
Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the ceremony.
The Veterans Memorial Building is located at 100 E. Locust Street, Lompoc.
Military personnel invited to Elks Lodge for Veterans Day luncheon
All veterans and active-duty military members are invited to the Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274, for a free pulled pork luncheon on Nov. 11 from noon to 3 p.m.
Family and guests are invited for a fee of $6.
Those with military displays to showcase during the luncheon can contact Veterans Service Committee Chairman Richard Moody at 805-736-8866.
The lodge is located at 905 East Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.
Local author Anita Dwyer to hold book signing at Chapter 2 Book Store
Lompoc resident Anita Dwyer, a 96-year-old author and artist, will hold a book signing event Saturday, Dec. 3 at Chapter 2 Book Store, 1037 N. H Street, Unit Q, in Lompoc.
The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and attendees will have a chance to win door prizes.
Dwyer's collection includes children's books, "George the Giraffe," "Elle the African Elephant," and "Spaceship Brings Peace to Our Universe."
Books will be priced from $3 to $10.
Savie Health to host holiday luncheon Nov. 30
Savie Health free clinic in Lompoc, a new clinic benefiting individuals without health insurance, will be hosting its inaugural Holiday Hope Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 N. H St., in Lompoc.
The event will take place from 12 to 1:30 p.m., and an RSVP is required to attend.
The luncheon will feature a Mexican buffet and giveaways helping to raise funds for the clinic to expand its reach and services offered to the community.
The event is free to attend, but an ask to donate will be made, during which guests may choose to contribute, an event spokeswoman said.
Savie Health free clinic founder and LVMC medical director Dr. Ahmad Nooristani will speak about his vision in opening the health clinic, and present to guests "Five Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Well-Being."
For more information about sponsoring the event, becoming a table captain, or attending the event, contact Savie Health’s Executive Director Eryn Shugart at eryn.shugart@saviehealth.org
For more information, visit saviehealth.org.
Friends of the Library Christmas fundraiser kicks off Nov. 19
Christmas trees are coming to the Lompoc libraries Nov. 19, and will be on display until Dec. 17.
The majority of trees up for purchase will be on display at the Lompoc Library, with a few at the Village Library.
A drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Village Library, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lompoc Library.
Tickets will go on sale Nov. 19 for $1 each, or six for $5.
Money raised goes to support the local libraries.
Small businesses sought for Saturday Shop Small campaign
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses in Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills to participate in "Small Business Saturday Shop Small" on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Businesses wishing to participate in Shop Small must sign up online at lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/shop-small-saturday-2022-10935.
The cost is free for Chamber members, and $35 for prospective members.
All participants must donate a raffle item such as goods, gifts, or a gift certificate to the Small Business Saturday Raffle Baskets.
The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 14, and donated items must be turned in by Thursday, Nov. 17 to be included on the Chamber Shop Small map.
The first four businesses to register will receive a free swag bag with Small Business merchandise.
Maps can be picked up at the Chamber building starting Nov. 21.
Consumers may participate in the Shop Small raffle by obtaining a map at the Chamber building or other participating businesses on Shop Small Saturday.
To enter the raffle, consumers must make a purchase and have maps validated at four separate businesses listed on the map.
Validated maps plus receipts must be turned in to the Chamber by Monday, Dec. 5.
For more information about the event, contact 805-736-4567 or email membership@lompoc.com
Chamber hosting inaugural Old Town Market Small Business Saturday
The Lompoc Valley Chamber will be hosting its first Old Town Market Small Business Saturday, a one-day event aimed at providing a space for small, home-based, and micro business owners to participate in the nationally-recognized Small Business Saturday.
The Old Town Market Small Business Saturday Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the 100 block of South H Street, featuring local vendors, live music, and food.
The Chamber is seeking small and micro business vendors who would like to participate in this year’s festivities by running a booth that sells non-edible products or markets one's business.
The cost of a 10' x 10' space for the event is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current seller's permit number.
Applications can be obtained at the Lompoc Valley Chamber office, located at 111 S. I Street.
Vendor registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 18.
For information about Small Business Saturday and access to free marketing tools, visit www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.